Accountancy group KPMG has appointed Maria as a managing director to head up its consultancy practice across the South. Maria, pictured, will manage a growing team of management and risk consultants with expertise in technology-enabled business transformation, financial services, forensics and cybersecurity, programme management and assurance. She has held roles at board and senior executive...
Lawyers from Royds Withy King’s commercial and private client teams based in Swindon and Marlborough have compiled this latest briefing to make directors aware of new issues which may have a bearing on their business or personal plans. Poor energy efficiency could seriously hinder property lettings From April 1, 2018, commercial property landlords will...
Professional services firm PwC has launched its annual West of England Business of the Year Awards – widely regarded as the region’s most prestigious. Now in their 29th year, the eagerly-contested awards attract the cream of the region’s firms with a winners’ roll-call reading like a who’s who of the West’s most-respected companies. The...
The South West office of property agents Cushman & Wakefield has made two appointments to its retail asset services team. Caroline Cubbin joins the Bristol-based team as a senior surveyor while Melissa Woolston has been taken on as an estates technician. Caroline has four years’ experience, incorporating two years’ property and asset management experience. She...
A pair of Swindon charities are better off to the tune of £400 thanks to a donation from networking group Business Village. Community garden project TWIGS and youth charity Inner Flame were each given £200 from Business Village, which meets every Thursday in Swindon for breakfast and networking. Business Village secretary Jo Smyth said the...
Accountancy giant EY has appointed Andrew Perkins as senior partner in its regional office to lead the firm’s practice across the South West and Wales. Andrew, pictured, joined EY in 2000 and has been a partner for 17 years, based in Bristol. He replaces Richard Jones, who has decided to step down from the role...
