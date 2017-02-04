Monday 6 February Final: Randgold Resources Trading statement: easyJet Economics: New car registrations Tuesday 7 February Interim: Mattioli Woods Finals: BP, Plus500, St Modwen Properties Trading statements: Bellway, FirstGroup, Michael Kors, Quotient, UDG Healthcare AGMs: Conygar, Dewhurst, Numis, UDG Healthcare Economics: BRC like-for-like sales, Halifax house prices Wednesday 8 February Interims: Dunelm, Hargreaves Lansdown,...
Read more »
Accountancy group KPMG has appointed Maria as a managing director to head up its consultancy practice across the South. Maria, pictured, will manage a growing team of management and risk consultants with expertise in technology-enabled business transformation, financial services, forensics and cybersecurity, programme management and assurance. She has held roles at board and senior executive...
Read more »
Lawyers from Royds Withy King’s commercial and private client teams based in Swindon and Marlborough have compiled this latest briefing to make directors aware of new issues which may have a bearing on their business or personal plans. Poor energy efficiency could seriously hinder property lettings From April 1, 2018, commercial property landlords will...
Read more »
Professional services firm PwC has launched its annual West of England Business of the Year Awards – widely regarded as the region’s most prestigious. Now in their 29th year, the eagerly-contested awards attract the cream of the region’s firms with a winners’ roll-call reading like a who’s who of the West’s most-respected companies. The...
Read more »
The South West office of property agents Cushman & Wakefield has made two appointments to its retail asset services team. Caroline Cubbin joins the Bristol-based team as a senior surveyor while Melissa Woolston has been taken on as an estates technician. Caroline has four years’ experience, incorporating two years’ property and asset management experience. She...
Read more »
A pair of Swindon charities are better off to the tune of £400 thanks to a donation from networking group Business Village. Community garden project TWIGS and youth charity Inner Flame were each given £200 from Business Village, which meets every Thursday in Swindon for breakfast and networking. Business Village secretary Jo Smyth said the...
Read more »