Spoofs of Enid Blyton books such as Five Go Gluten Free, and adult humour titles including The Ladybird Book of Mindfulness helped deliver a strong Christmas for Swindon-based retail giant WH Smith. While sales in its traditional high street stores continued to fall, as expected, its shops at airports and major railway stations again...
Rising petrol prices could hit smaller businesses in 2017, should the cost of oil follow the trajectory being forecast by commodity strategists, warns Swindon-based Arval. The European vehicle leasing and fleet management giant, which has its UK base at Windmill Hill, said the main factor behind retail price changes at the pumps will be...
The Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative has welcomed the focus on skills in the government’s new industrial strategy – but fears that the West of England would again miss out when it comes to funding. Prime Minister Theresa May launched the long-awaited strategy and its associated green paper this week. They set out a clear...
Carer Support Wiltshire (CSW) has appointed former Lloyds Bank senior manager Ged Montgomery as a new trustee on its board. Ged, pictured, leads the corporate fundraising team for Julia’s House and is a key figure in raising money to build Wiltshire’s first children’s hospice. With 30 years’ experience in a range of senior management and...
Swindon-based IT and mobile communications firm Excalibur has achieved the highest possible accreditation with Vodafone to become one of the mobile giant’s elite Total Communications Partners. Excalibur had to demonstrate its strength in customer support in its fixed, mobile, converged and cloud portfolio of technologies, as well as its commitment to investing in its staff’s...
Swindon-based upmarket car retail group Dick Lovett is to create 150 jobs at a new flagship Jaguar Land Rover dealership in West Wiltshire. The firm, which has a string of dealership along the M4 selling marques such as Porsche, Ferrari and BMW, has acquired a four-acre greenfield site at Hampton Park West, south of...
