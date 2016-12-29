Latest Story

Increase in R&D tax relief claims – but many firms are still missing out on vital funding for innovation

December 29, 2016
By
Increase in R&D tax relief claims – but many firms are still missing out on vital funding for innovation

More firms across the South West are unlocking growth funding by claiming research and development (R&D) tax relief, according to new figures. But the region still lags many other parts of the UK in accessing what is widely viewed as a key way of boosting innovation. Latest figures from HMRC show claims for R&D tax...

Read more »

Thrings advises tech company Procurri on strategic acquisition

December 29, 2016
By
Thrings advises tech company Procurri on strategic acquisition

The Swindon office of M4 law firm Thrings has advised Cirencester-based technology provider Procurri UK on its acquisition of spare parts supplier EAF Supply Chain Holdings. The acquisition is Procurri UK’s first since the parent group DeClout listed on the Singaporean stock exchange in July.   Procurri UK, a leading independent provider of data...

Read more »

Top spot in prestigious national list for financial planning firm

December 29, 2016
By
Top spot in prestigious national list for financial planning firm

Financial planning firm Lexington Wealth Management is celebrating being named among the top 100 in the UK. The firm, based at Lydiard Millicent, has appeared on New Model Adviser magazine’s Top 100 financial planning firms list for 2016. Managing director Warren Shute is delighted to be included in such a prestigious list. “This is...

Read more »

Swindon’s business outlook for 2017: Rail heritage and location will be platform for post-Brexit growth

December 29, 2016
By
Swindon’s business outlook for 2017: Rail heritage and location will be platform for post-Brexit growth

By Ian Larrard, director of Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative at Business West Making predictions about what the next 12 months will have in store is always a tricky business. But if one thing’s for certain about 2017, it will be a bellwether year for the local economy. This, of course, is all down to...

Read more »

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Swindon Business News

December 23, 2016
By
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Swindon Business News

Swindon Business News wishes its readers, subscribers and advertisers a very Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year. We will continue to provide the area’s most authoritative business news, information and analysis throughout the festive period. Our next Swindon Business News e-bulletin will be published on Thursday, January 5.  

Read more »

Wincanton wins contract to develop new London warehouses for IKEA

December 21, 2016
By
Wincanton wins contract to develop new London warehouses for IKEA

IKEA has awarded a four-year contract to logistics group Wincanton to help it develop two new distribution centres in London. The announcement of the deal on the London Stock Exchange triggered a leap in Chippenham-based Wincanton’s share price to a five-year high. Wincanton is to provide operational development and support for the two new warehouses,...

Read more »

ADVERTISE HERE

Reach tens of thousands of senior business people across Swindon & Wiltshire for just £70 a month. Email info@swindon-business.net for more information.