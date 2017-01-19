Specialist lender Aldermore has made two senior appointments to its growing South West and South Wales team. Jamie Cullen, who takes up the post of field-based residential relationship manager, has 12 years’ experience in financial services with NatWest and TSB, where he worked as a bank manager and area manager for mortgages. More recently,...
Swindon firms should hope for the best but plan for the worst, according to the region’s largest business organisation following Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech yesterday outlining her plans for Brexit. Business West, which runs the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative, said while the landmark speech gave some clarity to the government’s intentions over leaving the European Union,...
Monday 16 January Trading statements: Ashmore, Ibstock, Rio Tinto AGMs: Kennedy Ventures, Nu-Oil and Gas Economics: Rightmove house prices Tuesday 17 January Final: Elegant Hotels Trading statements: Cairn Energy, City of London Investment Group, Greggs Economics: Consumer price index, Retail price index, Producer prices, House price index Wednesday 18 January Interim: Best of the...
International property agency Cushman & Wakefield has appointed experienced healthcare sector specialist Sophia Sham as an associate in its South West office. Sophia, pictured, joins the firm’s UK healthcare advisory team in Bristol. Her arrival further boosts the team, which was formed in April last year and has already valued or advised on assets worth more than...
Business owners who fear their marriages are heading for the post-Christmas rocks are being urged to tread carefully as their assets and income will be two of the main negotiating points in any impending divorce. Lawyers traditionally receive around twice the number of divorce inquiries in the first weeks of January compared with other...
Swindon accountancy firm Morris Owen has appointed Dave Marshall as a partner – increasing its partner numbers to five. Dave, pictured, took up his new role with effect from January 1. He joined the firm in 2004 as an accounts trainee and qualified as a chartered accountant five years later. He has spent the...
