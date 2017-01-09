Swindon firms that put ethical responsibilities at the heart of their business are being urged to enter the South West Fairtrade Business Awards. Now in their fifth year, the coveted awards champion businesses that demonstrate commitment to using and promoting fairtrade and supporting fair and ethical business practices. The awards are free to enter....
Regional accountancy firm Monahans, which has a large office in Swindon, has extended its reach further into the South West by merging with a long-established Somerset firm. Taunton-based BJ DixonWalsh’s three partners and 25 staff have joined Monahans, which also has offices in Chippenham, Bath, Frome, Glastonbury and Trowbridge. The move follows November’s merger with...
Monday 9 January Interim: Ilika Final: Safestore Trading statement: International Consolidated Airlines AGMs: Craven House Capital, Wey Education Economics: Halifax house prices Tuesday 10 January Interim: Games Workshop Trading statements: boohoo.com, Carr’s, Games Workshop, Just Eat, Nichols, Robert Walters, William Morrison AGMs: Carr’s, Focusrite EGMs: Brammer, Domino's Pizza Wednesday 11 January Final: Shoe Zone...
Small Swindon graphics agency Rendermedia is showcasing its ground-breaking virtual reality (VR) prowess alongside the giants of Silicon Valley at one of the world’s biggest tech industry shows. Rendermedia founder Mark Miles is at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas where his firm’s VR work for aerospace group Airbus is on display....
Swindon’s iconic 1980s Spectrum Building, designed by renowned architect Lord (Norman) Foster as a warehouse and showroom for French car giant Renault, is back in use as a tyre distribution centre. The yellow building, pictured – famously used as a backdrop in the 1984 James Bond film A View To A Kill – is occupied...
Swindon legal and financial expertise has helped secure the sale of an award-winning London-based signage and design firm to an internationally renowned design and architecture brand. Partners from the Swindon office of leading commercial law firm Thrings advised The Holmes Wood Consultancy on its acquisition by the Benoy Group while corporate finance specialists at...
