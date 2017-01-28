Monday 30 January Interims: Conviviality, Filtronic Final: Porvair AGM: Ixico Tuesday 31 January Interims: Alumasc, NWF Finals: Ocado, Oxford Biodynamics Trading statements: Britvic, Carpetright, CYBG, Greencore, Intermediate Capital, Pentair, SCS, SSE AGMs: Britvic, C4X Discovery, Greencore, Infrastrata, John Lewis of Hungerford, Servoca, Stride Gaming, Sunrise Resources, Tertiary Minerals EGM: GCP Student Living Economics: GfK...
A major campaign is underway to change perceptions of Swindon and put it in the national spotlight as being a great place to live, work, invest in and visit. Switch On To Swindon was launched on Tuesday night to an audience of nearly 400 business people – a turnout that amazed organisers. Its first...
Business owners in the South West have the worst work-life balance in the UK and are among the most likely to lose their motivation, a new study has revealed. This often impacts on relationships with their partners, families and social life, while money worries and responsibility to their staff lead to high stress levels....
The Swindon branch of the Academy of Music and Sound, which trains aspiring musicians and music industry professionals, has relocated to a vacant town centre office building. The move to 1 Milton Road, which took place this week, gives the Academy improved teaching and rehearsal facilities and better access to public transport for students...
Spoofs of Enid Blyton books such as Five Go Gluten Free, and adult humour titles including The Ladybird Book of Mindfulness helped deliver a strong Christmas for Swindon-based retail giant WH Smith. While sales in its traditional high street stores continued to fall, as expected, its shops at airports and major railway stations again...
Rising petrol prices could hit smaller businesses in 2017, should the cost of oil follow the trajectory being forecast by commodity strategists, warns Swindon-based Arval. The European vehicle leasing and fleet management giant, which has its UK base at Windmill Hill, said the main factor behind retail price changes at the pumps will be...
