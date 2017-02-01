Latest Story

February 1, 2017
Networking group does the business with donations for two Swindon charities

A pair of Swindon charities are better off to the tune of £400 thanks to a donation from networking group Business Village. Community garden project TWIGS and youth charity Inner Flame were each given £200 from Business Village, which meets every Thursday in Swindon for breakfast and networking. Business Village secretary Jo Smyth said the...

February 1, 2017
New senior partner at EY takes up reins to head practice across South West

Accountancy giant EY has appointed Andrew Perkins as senior partner in its regional office to lead the firm’s practice across the South West and Wales. Andrew, pictured, joined EY in 2000 and has been a partner for 17 years, based in Bristol. He replaces Richard Jones, who has decided to step down from the role...

January 31, 2017
Grand gesture for Swindon’s homeless night shelter by estate agency

Upmarket Swindon estate and lettings agent Ashcox & Stone has pledged to raise £1,000 this year to support the town’s homeless. The Ashcox & Stone team, which specialises in selling homes worth £350,000 and above, hopes to reach the four-figure target for Swindon’s Night Shelter by running a range of events and setting team...

Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

January 28, 2017
Monday 30 January Interims: Conviviality, Filtronic Final: Porvair AGM: Ixico Tuesday 31 January Interims: Alumasc, NWF Finals: Ocado, Oxford Biodynamics Trading statements: Britvic, Carpetright, CYBG, Greencore, Intermediate Capital, Pentair, SCS, SSE AGMs: Britvic, C4X Discovery, Greencore, Infrastrata, John Lewis of Hungerford, Servoca, Stride Gaming, Sunrise Resources, Tertiary Minerals EGM: GCP Student Living Economics: GfK...

January 27, 2017
Firms urged to Switch On To Swindon as campaign is launched to change perceptions of town

A major campaign is underway to change perceptions of Swindon and put it in the national spotlight as being a great place to live, work, invest in and visit. Switch On To Swindon was launched on Tuesday night to an audience of nearly 400 business people – a turnout that amazed organisers. Its first...

January 26, 2017
Spiral of stress and money worries leads to work-life imbalance for West business owners

Business owners in the South West have the worst work-life balance in the UK and are among the most likely to lose their motivation, a new study has revealed. This often impacts on relationships with their partners, families and social life, while money worries and responsibility to their staff lead to high stress levels....

