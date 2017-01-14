Monday 16 January Trading statements: Ashmore, Ibstock, Rio Tinto AGMs: Kennedy Ventures, Nu-Oil and Gas Economics: Rightmove house prices Tuesday 17 January Final: Elegant Hotels Trading statements: Cairn Energy, City of London Investment Group, Greggs Economics: Consumer price index, Retail price index, Producer prices, House price index Wednesday 18 January Interim: Best of the...
Read more »
International property agency Cushman & Wakefield has appointed experienced healthcare sector specialist Sophia Sham as an associate in its South West office. Sophia, pictured, joins the firm’s UK healthcare advisory team in Bristol. Her arrival further boosts the team, which was formed in April last year and has already valued or advised on assets worth more than...
Read more »
Business owners who fear their marriages are heading for the post-Christmas rocks are being urged to tread carefully as their assets and income will be two of the main negotiating points in any impending divorce. Lawyers traditionally receive around twice the number of divorce inquiries in the first weeks of January compared with other...
Read more »
Swindon accountancy firm Morris Owen has appointed Dave Marshall as a partner – increasing its partner numbers to five. Dave, pictured, took up his new role with effect from January 1. He joined the firm in 2004 as an accounts trainee and qualified as a chartered accountant five years later. He has spent the...
Read more »
Swindon-based entrepreneur Andrew Careswell has recruited Lee Marner, a former director with recruitment company C&D Group, as managing director of three of his companies. Lee, who spent 10 years at Swindon town centre-based C&D, will focus on the growth and management of specialist telemarketing business VHO, lead generation firm The Business Generation Group (TBG)...
Read more »
Swindon firms that put ethical responsibilities at the heart of their business are being urged to enter the South West Fairtrade Business Awards. Now in their fifth year, the coveted awards champion businesses that demonstrate commitment to using and promoting fairtrade and supporting fair and ethical business practices. The awards are free to enter....
Read more »