More firms across the South West are unlocking growth funding by claiming research and development (R&D) tax relief, according to new figures. But the region still lags many other parts of the UK in accessing what is widely viewed as a key way of boosting innovation. Latest figures from HMRC show claims for R&D tax...
The Swindon office of M4 law firm Thrings has advised Cirencester-based technology provider Procurri UK on its acquisition of spare parts supplier EAF Supply Chain Holdings. The acquisition is Procurri UK’s first since the parent group DeClout listed on the Singaporean stock exchange in July. Procurri UK, a leading independent provider of data...
Financial planning firm Lexington Wealth Management is celebrating being named among the top 100 in the UK. The firm, based at Lydiard Millicent, has appeared on New Model Adviser magazine’s Top 100 financial planning firms list for 2016. Managing director Warren Shute is delighted to be included in such a prestigious list. “This is...
By Ian Larrard, director of Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative at Business West Making predictions about what the next 12 months will have in store is always a tricky business. But if one thing’s for certain about 2017, it will be a bellwether year for the local economy. This, of course, is all down to...
Swindon Business News wishes its readers, subscribers and advertisers a very Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year. We will continue to provide the area’s most authoritative business news, information and analysis throughout the festive period. Our next Swindon Business News e-bulletin will be published on Thursday, January 5.
IKEA has awarded a four-year contract to logistics group Wincanton to help it develop two new distribution centres in London. The announcement of the deal on the London Stock Exchange triggered a leap in Chippenham-based Wincanton’s share price to a five-year high. Wincanton is to provide operational development and support for the two new warehouses,...
