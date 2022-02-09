Zero waste-to-landfill achievement for laptop recycling scheme on mission to bridge the digital divide

More than six tons of laptops, PCs and other tech items have been saved from landfill, thanks to a Wiltshire-based scheme started in lockdown to redistribute unwanted devices to schools and charities.

Community interest company Wiltshire Digital Drive asked for donations to help students with their learning and to provide technology to those who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

But not all the items they received could be refurbished and reused – which is where Warminster-based Blackmore Ricotech stepped in.

The firm collects and recycles tech devices so the precious metals inside can be used again.

It operates a zero-waste-to-landfill policy on all equipment it receives and pledges to reuse, or recycle, 100% of the equipment it collects.

The useful reclaimed elements are sold – with the money raised used to help benefit communities across the South West through Blackmore Ricotech’s own initiative – Donate IT – as well as funds going back to Wiltshire Digital Drive.

Wiltshire Digital Drive was born from the success of a laptop recycling project started by Westbury-based Priority IT during lockdown.

Between January and November last year, Wiltshire Digital Drive – which is also supported by Corsham-based social media communications agency Naturally Social and Bath-based accountants Turner and Partners – equipped 1,000 schoolchildren, families and organisations with laptops or other computers.

Wiltshire Digital Drive co-director and Priority IT founder Kieran Thomas said: “We really are grateful for all the donations we receive.

“Unfortunately, some machines are either just too old or damaged for us to refurbish. Our pledge is to be 100% sustainable and we did not want them going to landfill, so the partnership with Blackmore was set up.

“The figures speak for themselves, having saved that amount of machinery going to waste and saving that much in CO2 emissions is amazing.”

Blackmore Ricotech director Simon Barfoot added: “These stats really show the importance of recycling and reusing.

“From the devices we collect from Wiltshire Digital Drive, 100% of the materials recovered go back into the UK circular economy for manufacturing into new products.

“Gadgets that we throw away, like laptops, mobile phones and tablets, are a rich source of precious metals and by recycling them it helps offset mining of virgin material around the world.”

Data from WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme), the charity that helps businesses, individuals and communities reduce their waste, shows that the 6,200 kg (6.2 tons) of equipment collected and recycled by Wiltshire Digital Drive equates to a saving of just under 55,000 kgs of CO2e embodied greenhouse gas emissions going into the atmosphere.

For more information on Wiltshire Digital Drive, visit www.wiltshiredigitaldrive.org

Pictured top:Wiltshire Digital Drive co-director Natalie Sherman with Blackmore Ricotech director Simon Barfoot.

Above: Devices collected from a recent Donate Your Digital Day