Experienced alternative dispute resolution advocate joins Royds Withy King

Law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has strengthened further its construction and engineering dispute resolution team with the appointment of Sean Randall-Morris as a partner.

Sean, pictured, joins from the Bristol office of Davies & Partners Solicitors, where he spent nearly three years as an advocate and an arbitrator specialising in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

His work typically concerns disputes relating to payments and contractual entitlements, building defects and professional negligence claims against architects and engineers.

Before becoming a lawyer, Sean was a chartered surveyor and spent 20 years working in the construction, infrastructure, and defence sectors. He remains a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS).

He trained as a lawyer in both England and Scotland and received his LLM in Advocacy with Distinction from University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

As approved faculty for the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Sean teaches dispute resolution to other lawyers on behalf of the institute.

In 2017 he won the Advocate of the Year title at the Corporate Livewire Legal Awards.

Sean said: “I’m delighted to be joining the construction and engineering team at Royds Withy King. The firm has a fantastic reputation in the sector and I am really looking forward to adding my specialist ADR skills into the mix.”

Royds Withy King partner and head of construction and engineering Andrew Ash added: “Sean has a brilliant reputation and a proven track record for winning cases for clients both in the UK and overseas.

“His skills as an advocate and arbitrator will complement those of our market-leading team.”