Wincanton secures Primark distribution contract with aim to cut retailer’s carbon emissions

Fashion retailer Primark has awarded a five-year contract to Chippenham-headquartered logistics group Wincanton to make deliveries to all its 191 UK stores.

Under the contract, which begins early next year, Wincanton will make more than 50,000 deliveries to Primark stores each year.

Wincanton said it would result in significant operational efficiencies for Primark’s supply chain. The firms will also work together to ensure a reduction in carbon emissions by reducing the distances travelled by HGVs by 15% and increasing the use of alternative fuels.

Wincanton will take on the 100-plus workers currently operating Primark’s deliveriews.

They will join the firm’s 20,000-strong workforce, which operates from more than 200 sites across the country.

Wincanton chief executive officer James Wroath said: “This significant contract win will see Wincanton delivering innovative operational efficiencies, reducing carbon emissions and helping Primark better serve their customers throughout the UK.

“It shows the strong momentum within our business, as we continue to build on new and existing partnerships with customers in our primary markets.”

The contract follows hot on the heels of another new five-year contract, this time with toys and entertainment products manufacturer MGA Entertainment.

The new partnership will involve Wincanton handling final-mile deliveries to more than 190 major retailers, supermarkets and independents retailers across the UK and direct to customers’ homes.

Wincanton will also use its automated multi-user warehouse in Cheshire to store, pick and deliver around 250,000 MGA products every week during peak sales periods, and provide service such as Amazon Vendor Flex, pre-retail repacking,

security tagging and returns processing.