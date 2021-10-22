Office move builds on Old Mill’s pledge to help its staff work more flexibly from better location

Regional accountancy firm Old Mill has relocated its Wiltshire office to Chippenham from Melksham as part of its wider expansion plans.

The firm – which also has bases in Exeter, Yeovil and Wells – first opened in Melksham in 2010 following a merger with long-established Wiltshire rural accounting practice L E Bull.

The decision to move around 7km up the A350 from Melksham’s Challeymead Business Park to Greenways Business Park in Chippenham was based on a number of factors, including location, access and flexibility.

The new office, pictured, offers its 40 staff a purpose-built, bright, airy and modern working environment.

It is set in 11 acres of landscaped parkland, with plenty of onsite parking while also being just five minutes’ drive from the town centre and three miles from Junction 17 of the M4.

Richard Haines, head of Old Mill’s Wilshire office, pictured, said: “The new office is in a much more central location – Chippenham is one of Wiltshire’s most popular and growing towns and is an ideal centre for our rural Wiltshire-based business.

“The new office is in a great spot, with easy access to both the city centre and the motorway – and just an hour from London – making it easier for staff and clients to get to.”

While all Melksham staff have transfered to the new office, recently introduced flexible working across the business means it does not need to provide space for all staff at the same time.

Mr Haines added: “Following the pandemic, we have found people’s attitudes to where they want to work has changed.

“For some, remote working was a very positive experience and they are keen to spend the majority of their working time at home. Others are keen to come back to the office full time, while the majority are looking for a hybrid set-up that includes a bit of both.

“The new Chippenham office offers the perfect solution – it is a modern, open-plan office with excellent flexibility.

“It is actually smaller than the current office in Melksham and that is so we can get the right balance between having enough space for what we need and ensuring it never feels too empty, enabling our staff to work creatively, efficiently and flexibly.

“The buzz that the move has created amongst our staff is amazing and it is clear people are genuinely excited at the thought of these bright, airy new offices in the centre of Chippenham being their new place of work.”

The move is also a key part of old Mill’s longer term growth plans.

Managing director Ian Carlson said: “Offering fantastic working environments – including the latest technology – are a key component in being able to employ and retain the best people in the region.

“2021 was a record recruitment year for us and our aim is to continue to grow Old Mill and offer great career opportunities for local people – this move to Chippenham is a key part of our plan.”

The move has taken place over the past couple of days wit the new office ready to open at 9am on Monday.