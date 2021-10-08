New head of commercial property takes up post at BLB Solicitors

Regional law firm BLB Solicitors, which has offices in and around Swindon, has appointed Caroline Entwistle as its new head of commercial property.

The role became vacant earlier this year when the firm’s previous head of commercial property Richard Bowater was promoted to joint managing partner.

Caroline, pictured, joined the firm in 2019, bringing with her a wealth of experience after many years practising at a senior level in Bristol and Bath.

Prior to joining BLB just over two years ago she spent 16 months as a consultant solicitor with Keystone Law.

She has also worked as a senior associate at Bath-headquartered Royds Withy King, which she joined in 2007 after training with Bath firm Mogers (now Mogers Drewett).

She said: “I am thrilled to have been asked to head up the commercial property team at BLB.

“The firm has an already strong regional presence across the South West and some fantastically loyal clients, not to mention real talent within the team itself.

“To be given the opportunity to grow and expand on that presence with this already accomplished and motivated team and to move the team forwards is incredibly exciting.”

Richard Bowater added: “We are truly delighted that Caroline has agreed to take on the role of head of commercial property across all of our offices.

“She has vast experience over many years in the sector and will be able to implement suitable strategies to further enhance our reputation for commercial property expertise across the region. This really is a very positive internal appointment for BLB Solicitors.”

BLB has offices on Swindon’s Commercial Road, Bradford on Avon, Trowbridge, Bristol and Almondsbury.

Its services range from company & commercial and residential and commercial property to personal injury compensation and family law.