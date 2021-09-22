Ex-RBS head of invoice finance joins Bibby Financial Services as it targets growth in the South West

Specialist funder Bibby Financial Services has appointed Steve Bentley as head of sales for the South West to consolidate its support for the region’s small and medium-sized businesses.

Steve, pictured, has more than 35 years’ experience in the financial services industry, with more than half spent specialising in invoice finance.

Based in Bristol, he joins Bibby Financial Services (BFS) following a successful career at RBS/NatWest, where he was most recently head of invoice finance, overseeing the provision of invoice finance and asset-based lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK.

He has first-hand experience in the South West having served as regional managing director for the region while at RBS Invoice Finance.

Prior to that, he held the corresponding position in the North of England, helping the business grow and consistently exceeding regional sales targets.

In his new role at BFS he will be charged with leading a team to develop the firm’s already strong presence in the Bristol area and across the South West to demonstrate the business’ committed support for local businesses.

BFS head of UK sales Gary Davis said: “Steve’s appointment will help us build on a strong twelve months for BFS, where our sales teams have exceeded set targets and underwritten significant volumes of funding.

“As a business we are committed to expanding our support for SMEs as we move into the next phase of recovery from the pandemic.

“Steve’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the South West will be a particularly valuable asset for us in the region, and we’re very pleased to have him on board.”

Steve added: “This is a perfect time to join a market-leading, relationship-based SME funder like BFS. In a post-pandemic and Brexit world, it is critical that SMEs are receiving the required support to match their day-to-day requirements and continued ambition.

“I am very happy to be working in a region I know well to help support SMEs and the local economy, and I am hugely motivated at the prospect of building BFS’s strong reputation in the South West further.”

BFS, part of the Bibby Line Group, provides specialist and adaptable trade, asset and working capital finance and foreign exchange and insurance services to more than 9,000 businesses worldwide.