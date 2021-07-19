Key appointment for Made Tech as it targets further expansion across the South West

Made Tech, the public sector delivery firm, has appointed Robin Wyles as its South West and Wales market principal.

Robin, pictured, who is from Bath, will be responsible for delivering specialist technology services to customers the firm’s customers across the regions, including the Driving and Vehicles Licencing Association (DVLA) in Swansea and NHS Gloucestershire.

He takes on the position as London-headquartered Made Tech, which also has an office in Bristol, continues to expand rapidly in the South West and Wales.

Earlier this year it announced that it was looking to hire 25 people across both regions, adding to the 70 people it already employs. Further recruitment will follow as it wins new clients in the regions.

Robin has extensive experience working in technology and the public sector. He joined Made Tech last November as a principal technologist and led on key projects with HMRC and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Prior to that he worked at London-based online print and design company MOO, where he oversaw the company’s technology expansion, scaling the tech workforce from 30 to more than 100 people.

Robin said: “As many public sector organisations continue their journey through digital transformation, having access to the right expertise that can help guide them through this process is vital.

“The South West and Wales have a wealth of talented individuals that have the skills to provide the technical, delivery, product and user-centred design services needed to optimise the digital transformation process.

“I look forward to helping Made Tech further make an impact on the South West and Wales and to making a marked contribution to the public sector, the people and the economy in these regions.”

Made Tech CEO Rory MacDonald added: “Robin has demonstrated during his time at Made Tech that he has the knowledge, skills and capability to play an invaluable role in driving digital service delivery in the South West and Wales.

“As someone from the South West he understands the technology, people and public sector of the area and we have no doubt that he will help us continue our growth in the region and beyond.”

Made Tech was founded in 2012 and grew by helping start-ups to build products fast, using lean and agile principles.

Since 2016, it has been helping public sector organisations adopt these skills, capabilities and ways of working to deliver better outcomes for citizens.

It uses digital, data and technology to help public sector leaders modernise legacy applications and working practices, accelerate digital service delivery, drive smarter decisions with data and enable improved technology skills within teams.