Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

May 24, 2021
Monday May 24

Finals: Kainos Group, Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings

Tuesday May 25

Finals: Aveva Group, Big Yellow, Calnex Solutions, Electrocomponents, Helical Bar, Hurricane Energy, Speedy Hire, Warehouse REIT

Interims: Avon Rubber, Greencore, Ixico, Shaftesbury

Economic announcement: Public sector net borrowing

Wednesday May 26

Finals: Asa International Group, Biffa, De La Rue, Marks & Spencer, Mediclinic International, SSE

Interims: Auction Technology Group, Oxford Metrics

Trading announcement: Intertek Group

Thursday May 27

Finals: Caledonia, Invinity Energy Systems, Johnson Matthey, Londonmetric Property, Pets At Home Group, Picton Property Incomr, Ted Baker, United Utilities

Interims: Daily Mail, Impax Asset Management, Residential Secure Income, Tharisa

Trading announcements: Aviva, Johnson Matthey

Friday May 28

Finals: Harbourvest Global Private Equity, Odyssean Investment Trust, Volvere

Economic announcements: Mortgage approvals, Consumer credit

