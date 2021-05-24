Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday May 24
Finals: Kainos Group, Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings
Tuesday May 25
Finals: Aveva Group, Big Yellow, Calnex Solutions, Electrocomponents, Helical Bar, Hurricane Energy, Speedy Hire, Warehouse REIT
Interims: Avon Rubber, Greencore, Ixico, Shaftesbury
Economic announcement: Public sector net borrowing
Wednesday May 26
Finals: Asa International Group, Biffa, De La Rue, Marks & Spencer, Mediclinic International, SSE
Interims: Auction Technology Group, Oxford Metrics
Trading announcement: Intertek Group
Thursday May 27
Finals: Caledonia, Invinity Energy Systems, Johnson Matthey, Londonmetric Property, Pets At Home Group, Picton Property Incomr, Ted Baker, United Utilities
Interims: Daily Mail, Impax Asset Management, Residential Secure Income, Tharisa
Trading announcements: Aviva, Johnson Matthey
Friday May 28
Finals: Harbourvest Global Private Equity, Odyssean Investment Trust, Volvere
Economic announcements: Mortgage approvals, Consumer credit