The Bottom Line: Businesswoman turns gut feeling on colonic irrigation into a book

A North Wiltshire businesswoman whose clinic specialises in helping people achieve and maintain gut health has published a book packed with advice on doing just that.

Let That Sh*t Go! draws on Katherine Brooke-MacKenzie’s 16 years’ experience in helping people at the business end of gut health, through her colonic irrigation practice.

She wants to, in her words, “get rid of the poo taboo”, so people will talk about their gut health and not be embarrassed to seek help.

Katherine, pictured, who has subtitled her book 31 Things To Do If You Want A Better Poo, said: “People think it is all about food, that we’ve just got a long pipe with food and water going in at one end, and poo coming out the other.

“But in fact, it is a very complex business. There is a neurological and psychological aspect. The gut is classed as a brain, with 100-200m neurons and for every message that goes from the brain to the gut, there are nine going the other way.

“I see lots of people who are given outdated advice, often taking a lot of medication to sort their bowel problems.

“We need to go back to basics, get the bacterial environment in our guts right and listen to those messages, paying attention to the quality, regularity and comfort of our bowel movements. Because when your gut functions properly, life feels great!”

Based in Chippenham, Katherine’s practice – The Healthy Gut Clinic – helps people with a range of functional bowel issues, such as constipation, diarrhoea and IBS, as well as those who are detoxing, or who proactively want to maintain gut health.

She also helps people who have gone through emotional upheaval, come out the other side and want to take the opportunity to let their old self go and start with a clean slate.

Katherine, a colon hydrotherapy practitioner, was inspired to write her book, because she wants to dispel myths about colonic irrigation, give some advice on how to achieve and maintain gut health, and also open people’s eyes to the strategic role the gut plays in overall health.

She said: “I am at the sharp end of the digestive process, literally at the bottom, and I spend my working days staring at a pipe containing another person’s waste matter,” said Katherine,

“However, this book isn’t only for people who might be considering a colonic treatment. It is for everyone, whether they have a particular issue or simply want to look after their gut and learn a little more about the process, and the incredibly important part it plays.”

Katherine believes everything from sleeplessness and menstrual problems to migraines can be helped by first achieving gut health.

The book focuses on simple, common sense steps that everyone can take to improve their digestive function.

On sale with Amazon, Let That Sh*t Go! retails at £11.99 in paperback and is also available on Kindle.