Programme launched to help retailers get their products on the shelves of US store giants

Retail brands based in and around Swindon can get help to trade in the US with store giants such as Walmart under a new programme staged by the Department for International Trade (DIT).

Called The Retail Lab, it will equip up to 18 companies, via a series of educational modules, with the knowledge required to successfully expand across the Atlantic.

Its four modules will address the biggest challenges UK retail businesses may face when trying to enter and grow in the US market, including visual communication, getting goods to market, scaling up and legal challenges.

The programme will culminate with the businesses being given the opportunity to list on one of the most trusted US B2B platforms at a heavily reduced rate, only available through this programme.

The marketplace features buyers from some of the biggest US retailers, including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Walgreens, CVS and Bed Bath and Beyond.

The programme has been devised and led by Bristol-based DIT US growth markets leader Ameeta Virk, digital trade advisor Nigel Barker and Emma Jones, international trade adviser and retail specialist.

Ameeta, pictured, said: “The retail sector has been severely impacted by the pandemic and now it needs to build back with renewed energy and innovation.

“Retail is a sector that I’ve been close to through my career, and I am delighted to have built an initiative that I am confident will not only upskill businesses in necessary US market knowledge but also will provide direct market access opportunities.”

Businesses can apply for the programme here. The closing date for applications is Thursday May 27.