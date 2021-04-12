Exclusive event: A Brave New World – Leading Through Uncertainty

Swindon Business News has teamed up with business development and growth consultants Tinderbox to host an exclusive virtual event aimed at helping business owners and leaders thrive during these uncertain times.

A Brave New World – Leading Through Uncertainty will be a one-hour interactive and thought-provoking presentation. Expert presenters from Tinderbox will discuss the tactics needed to deal with high levels of market disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It event will also show how to have the confidence to make key decisions and stay ahead of the competition with new ideas and initiatives as well as demonstrating the importance of leadership and the need to fully engage teams.

There will also be an opportunity to network after the presentations and Q&A session.

The webinar is on Thursday April 29 from 9:30am to 10:30am and is free to attend. Click here to find out more and register

Topics covered will include:

Leading in uncertain times and during periods of market disruption

Gaining the confidence to take on the competition with new ideas

Demonstrating leadership and fully engaging teams

Scenario planning

The importance of Powerful Mindsets and why these are vital to future success.

There will also be an opportunity to put questions to the panellists from Tinderbox business consulting.

Speakers will include:

Giles Watkins, pictured right, Tinderbox regional director for Avon/Severn/South Wales. Previously with Shell and McKinsey in senior international roles, he has spent the past five years advising and mentoring SMEs and their leaders.

Marcus Chipchase, pictured right, Tinderbox regional director – South. Marcus spent 30 years in international retail, the last 12 with Tesco as MD responsible for global food export and a joint venture in China.

Tinderbox works closely with business owners or board directors to develop bespoke and targeted programmes for success.

Businesses that work with the firm achieve step change results and it has a 100% record of client satisfaction.

For more information on Tinderbox click here