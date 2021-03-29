Change at the top at BLB Solicitors as managing director steps down after 13 years

Regional law firm BLB Solicitors, which has offices in and around Swindon, is to undergo a rare change of management – only the second in its 42-year history.

Managing partner Stephen Bishop is stepping down from the role, although he will remain with the practice as head of residential property.

The new joint managing partners will be Catherine Smith, pictured right, who heads its Swindon office, and the firm’s head of commercial property Richard Bowater, pictured below.

Stephen said: “After 13 years in the role, I am very proud that I can pass on the management of a very successful and thriving firm.

“We are confident that Richard and Catherine will steer the firm to even greater success in the future.”

Catherine, who has been at BLB for six years, previously worked at Jeary & Lewis in Chippenham.

Richard has worked at BLB for just over seven years and was previously an associate solicitor with the firm.

He has also worked at Wiltshire firm Awdry Bailey & Douglas, Somerset’s Chubb Bulleid Solicitors and Withy King (now Royds Withy King).

Richard said: “I am delighted to be moving into this leadership role, alongside Catherine, with such a well-known and respected firm. We are very much looking forward to leading BLB into the next chapter.”

BLB has offices on Swindon’s Commercial Road, Bradford on Avon, Trowbridge, Bristol and Almondsbury.

Its services range from company & commercial and residential and commercial property to personal injury compensation and family law.