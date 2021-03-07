Data centre operator plugs into £38.7m investment with help from Royds Withy King

Regional firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Bath, has completed a £38.7m private equity investment deal for a major UK data centre owner and operator.

Amito, a long-standing client of Royds Withy King, delivers high-quality, colocation services through a network of 20 facilities across the UK.

Based in Reading, where it operates an award-winning Tier 3 facility, the firm will use the minority investment from Harwood Private Equity to support its next phase of growth.

The Royds Withy King team, which acted for Amito’s shareholders and managers, was led by corporate partner Iain Butler Oxford.

He was assisted by Nicola Anderson Oxford and Rachel McCarthy Rachel McCarthy with additional support from real estate partner Vicky Hernandez and employment partner Malcolm Gregory.

Iain, pictured, said: “Having acted for Amito for a number of years, we are incredibly pleased to help deliver this deal which will enable the business to go from strength to strength.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen continued appetite from private equity firms to make new investments in UK SMEs, particularly those with a technology focus as a greater reliance on e-commerce and a shift to cloud computing has bolstered the sector’s appeal.

“There’s no doubt this trend is set to continue.”

Amito CEO Ed Butler added: “Royds Withy King have really impressed us with their knowledge and expertise, and their support throughout the transaction was superb.

“We are very proud of Amito’s success so far and are keen to realise the next phase of our growth strategy alongside Harwood.”

London-based Harwood was advised by law firm BDB Pitmans. Other advisors on the deal included accountants MHA MacIntyre Hudson, business advisory firm Quantuma and law firm Pinsent Masons.