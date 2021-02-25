Event: Chance to hear how women are succeeding in global eCommerce in the age of Covid

Swindon businesses will be able to learn how to boost their online overseas sales from successful women in eCommerce at a virtual conference next week.

The free ‘Women in Global eCommerce’ event on Tuesday is being hosted by the Department for International Trade (DIT) in collaboration with Business West, the organisation behind the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative, and will include presentations from speakers and trainers who will share their expert advice on common trade barriers as well as their top tips for international business success.

Companies will also learn how women in eCommerce are finding success despite the challenges of doing business in the Covid-19 era.

Session topics will include:

How UK brands can leverage marketplaces for international growth

Finding traffic that buys – how to grow your business overseas

Navigating 3PL (third-party logistics) and scaling your brand

Exporting to Europe – UK eCommerce VAT changes for 2021

Engage your customers with AI voice assistance.

One of the speakers lined up for the event, which takes place a week before International Women’s Day on March 8, is Fleur Turner, founder and CEO of Bristol-based lingerie brand Fleur of England.

Fleur, pictured, who as successfully exported to the US, said: “It’s so important to connect with like-minded people with a shared goal of growing their eCommerce exports, and to have a dedicated event to this, is fantastic.

“Right now, it isn’t easy to network and meet people, so this is a great opportunity for businesses to learn about how to take their brands global.”

DIT South West international trade advisor, ecommerce and retail specialist, Emma Jones, added: “As businesses are having to find more innovative ways to succeed online during the Coronavirus pandemic, this event offers firms the perfect opportunity to learn from successful eCommerce businesses and develop the skills required to grow their export sales.

I would encourage companies who are looking to internationalise their eCommerce business to register to gain exclusive and detailed insight from experts in the field.”

The increase in online shopping caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to add £5.3bn to UK ecommerce sales this year to make a total of £78.9bn according to retail data insight firm Edge by Ascential, while research by eMarketer forecasts worldwide ecommerce will reach $5 trillion this year, 14.3% up on last year.

To view the full agenda for the event, which lasts from 9:30am to 3:30pm, go to https://eu.eventscloud.com/ehome/200219188/agenda/

For further information on DIT’s exporting support and international opportunities, visit www.great.gov.uk.

Swindon businesses can contact one of DIT’s international trade advisers by visiting www.great.gov.uk/contact/office-finder