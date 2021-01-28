More growth for PwC in South West with six new directors and raft of senior promotions

PwC, the Global accountancy group, has promoted five senior managers into director roles in its West & Wales practice and hired a sixth as it continues its investment in the region.

The group, which covers from the region from offices in Bristol and Cardiff, has also made 15 promotions to senior manager and 34 to manager across its five lines of service.

The new partners are Andy Pye (audit – financial services, specialising in insurance sector), Louise Brock (consulting – financial services, leads Salesforce team), Matt Heal (audit – private business and listed clients), Nathan Price (audit – leads the referred reporting hub) and Rhodri Evans (cyber – ethical hacking specialist) – who have all been promoted – while Claire Wallin (consulting – transformation programmes) has joined as a partner.

Claire previously worked at Capgemini Invest, the global consulting group, where she led on aerospace and defence projects.

PwC Bristol office senior partner Tom Ayerst said: “It’s fantastic to be able to recognise the talent we have in our region with well-deserved promotions and to welcome Claire Wallin to the business.

“It’s a difficult time economically, but we want to continue our investment in the region for the long term and so are delighted to be able to strengthen our team with an external hire in Claire, who brings with her extensive experience in defence supply chains and transformation programmes.

“Each of the new directors will join a high-performing senior team to support our 400-plus clients across the West & Wales region as we help them navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic.”

West & Wales regional market leader John-Paul Barker added: “We have always looked to provide our people with the opportunity to progress and the talent we have in our region deserves to be recognised.

“We’re proud to be able to continue to invest in our people, even during difficult times such as these.

“The new directors, abetted by the promotions we’ve made at senior manager and manager levels, provide us with fresh impetus going into an important year for the West of England and Wales, where the need to build the foundations for an inclusive recovery from Covid-19 is paramount.”

PwC employs around 850 people in its West & Wales region, more than 580 of them in Bristol.

Last September the office took on 44 new graduate and school leaver recruits in the West of England as it continued to grow its presence across the region.

Across the world the group employs more than 284,000 in 155 countries.

PwC’s new directors, pictured clockwise: Claire Wallin, Nathan Price, Andy Pye, Rhodri Evans and Matt Heal. Louise Brock is not pictured