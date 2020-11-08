New IoD South West director appointed as members face challenges of Covid and Brexit

The Institute of Directors South West has named Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE as its new regional director, replacing Simon Face, who had been in the post since 2003.

Robert, pictured, will perform the South West job alongside his existing role as the IoD’s national director for Wales, a position he has held since 2009.

He will work closely alongside South West chair Muir Macdonald, leading a team of volunteer ambassadors to promote the work of the IoD and its values of strong business leadership and corporate governance and its campaigning on issues such as trade and skills.

An experienced marketer, Robert is also chair of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Business Advisory Group. He was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to the economy and the voluntary sector.

He said: “Boosting local economies through support of our members is, of course, our priority as we have seen so many sectors hit hard by the impact of lockdown.

“Clearly, there is a difficult balancing act between controlling the virus and supporting business to survive and we must work together to do the right thing.

“This is an important time for the Institute in many respects and I am looking forward to working closely with our fantastic members in the region and ensuring they are getting the support they need at a time of considerable change.

“However, with change comes opportunity and it is our job to give directors the tools they need to navigate their way through this challenge and that of an imminent Brexit.”

Muir Macdonald added: “I am hugely grateful to Simon for his work to date and look forward to introducing Robert to our members over the coming weeks.”

Robert will be supported by Kerri-Anne Mruk, who has been appointed to the new role of senior branch manager for Wales and the South West.