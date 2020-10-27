Bouygues UK appoints experienced business development manager to its South West team

Construction industry marketing specialist Carol Heneghan has joined construction group Bouygues UK as business development manager for the South West.

Carol, pictured, has worked in construction and development for more than 20 years. Her pervious roles have spanned designing water management and drainage systems and working in the regeneration and main contracting sectors.

She has joined Bouygues UK from Marshfield-based M J Church, where she spent just over two years as group business services manager and, more recently, business development & marketing manager.

She has also worked for Bath-based construction and property development group Halsall Construction and Gloucester-based Britannia Construction.

Prior to that she was director of marketing at regeneration agency The New Swindon Company and marketing services manager at Chippenham-based building products manufacturer Wavin.

In her new role at Bouygues UK Carol will build strong relationships with clients, stakeholders and professional teams to support the successful delivery of its projects.

Among Bouygues UK’s current key projects in the region are Castle Park View, the 26-storey, 375-home tower that will be Bristol’s tallest residential building, and the University of Bath’s £70m School of Management, which will include two laboratories, eight lecture theatres and a 250-seat conference auditorium.

Carol said: “Having worked in the construction industry in the South West for more than 20 years, I am thrilled to have joined the dedicated team at Bouygues UK in the South West.

“I am looking forward to making a meaningful contribution to Bouygues UK’s work, including their clients, consultants and supply chain partners and I look forward to helping Bouygues UK to build on the great success it has already achieved and further develop its reputation and work in the region.”

Bouygues UK South West operations director Dave Rowe said Carol’s arrival would further raise the group’s profile and to help it improve its offer to new and existing clients.

“She is going to be a great asset to the business, and we are very happy to welcome her to the team,” he said.

Bouygues UK, which has its South West office at Bradley Stoke, Bristol, is a division of French industrial group Bouygues. It has bases in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Cardiff as well as Bristol and has an annual turnover of £750m.