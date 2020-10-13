More growth for BGF’s regional team with direct origination appointment

Investment group BGF has appointed Georgie Stratton to its growing South West team. Georgie, pictured, has taken up a direct origination role focusing on sourcing new investments and bolt-on acquisitions for portfolio companies across BGF’s Bristol, Reading and Cardiff offices.

She joins from the Bristol office of accountancy group PwC, where she spent two-and-a-half years in a business development role.

Prior to that she worked in a similar position at Bristol-based law firm Burges Salmon.

Georgie’s appointment strengthens the offering of the eight-strong Bristol team, led by Ned Dorbin.

She has joined BGF at the same time as investor Liam Pursall, who will work with the Reading team on new investment opportunities and supporting the growth plans of BGF’s extensive portfolio across the Thames Valley region.

Recent investments made by BGF’s Bristol team include £6m city-based software developer and digital transformation specialist Amdaris, £6m in Kagool, a Cardiff, Manchester and London-based digital agency, and a follow-on investment in the iconic Gloucester-based sports brand Ruroc, best known for its signature full-face motor racing and motorcycle helmets.

Georgie said: “Due to Covid-19, UK businesses are seeking funding and support more than ever before. I’m passionate about helping businesses to thrive and I’m looking forward to working with entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for growth and discuss how BGF can help them realise their ambitions.”

Ned Dorbin, who has overseen BGF’s activities in the South West since 2018, added: “Although we recognise that this has been a very challenging time for ambitious companies, we have remained open for business with BGF completing on average an investment per week this year, including three new investments and a very successful exit in the South West region.

“Increasing numbers of business owners are reviewing their funding options, whether that’s in consideration of a potential capital gains tax increase, a refinancing of CBILS loans or identifying new growth opportunities.

“We are expanding the team to reflect this appetite in the market, and Georgie’s experience in deal sourcing and relationship building with entrepreneurs and advisors will be a real asset to us as we help drive growth in the local economy.”

BGF was set up in 2011 and has invested more than £2.2bn in over 330 companies, making it the UK and Ireland’s most-active investor in growing businesses.