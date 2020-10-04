More growth for Thrings’ private client team with two new appointments

Swindon-headquartered regional law firm Thrings has added further strength and depth to its private client offering with the appointment of two experienced legal specialists.

Senior associate Karen Perugini, pictured, right, and solicitor Harriet Burt, left, will work within the firm’s growing succession and tax team.

Karen has 18 years’ experience working as a private client solicitor, most recently at Swindon-headquartered personal injury specialists Novum Law, a sister business of Thrings.

She advises clients on a wide range of issues including private wealth, inheritance, Wills and probate, Lasting Powers Of Attorney and Court of Protection cases.

She is a qualified member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and an accredited member of Solicitors for the Elderly (SFE).

Karen said: “Thrings has a well-deserved reputation for providing quality, knowledgeable advice to individuals, and I am looking forward playing my part in the firm’s ongoing success.”

Harriet, who arrives at Thrings from Bath-headquartered Stone King, acts for a variety of private clients including high net worth individuals and charities.

She specialises in matters with international and cross-border elements, such as the administration of estates where multiple jurisdictions are involved.

Harriet said: “I look forward to working in a firm which shares my passion for building strong, long-lasting relationship with clients.”

Karen and Harriet will work across the firm’s main offices in Bristol, Bath, Swindon, London and Romsey.

Their appointments follow those of family law specialist Kathryn Bew and Jermaine Smith, an expert in estate and trust administration matters, Wills and succession, tax planning and powers of attorney, who joined Thrings’ private client team earlier this year.

Thrings head of private client Fiona Kellow said: “Karen and Harriet are experienced specialists who are a perfect fit for our successful private client team.

“They share our commitment to outstanding client care and to delivering a service that is tailored for every individual’s needs.”