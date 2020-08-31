New team at Georgian pub look to further develop its strong food offering

The new management team at an award-winning historic pub are promising to build on its strong reputation and take its food offering to the next level.

Kevin Chandler takes over as head chef of The Methuen Arms in Corsham this week along with new general manager Hannah Liquorish.

Kevin, pictured with Hannah, right and below, is joining the Georgian pub, which last year was awarded a rare third AA rosette, from Rick Stein – Marlborough and previously also worked at The Pear Tree, Whitley, near Melksham.

He arrives on the recommendation of former head chef and general manager Leigh Evans, who also previously worked in Bath at Combe Grove Manor and the Royal Crescent hotel.

Kevin brings with him a wealth of culinary experience having trained with the acclaimed Galvin brothers at Galvin Bistrot de Luxe in London and then worked in the capital at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze and Petrus restaurants

Kevin said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining the team at The Methuen Arms. I’m a chef who is very much led by passion and I just love to cook.

“Our guests will be at the heart of everything we do – they can expect the same amazing quality, synonymous with The Methuen Arms, but with a few new showstoppers along the way.

“I take inspiration from the incredible local produce we’re lucky to have access to, so whether it’s a comforting Sunday lunch or the very best fish and chips you’ve ever had, each dish will be a celebration of that produce, locally grown or sourced from our very own allotment outside the kitchen window.”

Hannah Liquorish, former general manager, at the Huntsman pub in Bath, also has a wealth of experience and fresh ideas.

She will be bringing her hands-on management style to The Methuen Arms.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and getting to know all the locals I’ve heard such a lot about. The Methuen Arms has a great reputation for warm, quality hospitality and that’s what I’m all about. These are exciting times for the whole team and I can’t wait to play my part.”

The 19-bedroom pub, next to Corsham Court, was acquired by Somerset brewery and pub group Butcombe, part of the Channel Island-based pub business Liberation Group, in 2016.

Liberation group managing director pubs & inns Jayson Perfect said: “Bringing in a new dedicated head chef allows us to really focus on taking our food offering to the next level. Kevin has a fantastic background and we are all really looking forward to him making his mark at The Methuen.

“We wanted to bring Hannah on board as general manager to offer some leadership and expertise to make sure we continue to put our customers first in all of our thinking.”

The Methuen Arms is one of Butcombe’s 18 managed pubs, which also include the Broad Street Townhouse and Pig & Fiddle in Bath and the Quarryman’s Arms, Corsham. The group also has 21 tenanted pubs.