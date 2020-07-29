Wincanton accelerates drive into home shopping market with new eFulfilment centre

Logistics group Wincanton is looking to take a bigger share of the online growth in the home, and health and beauty sectors by opening a new dedicated eCommerce facility.

Chippenham-based Wincanton will operate the facility in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, under its W2 digital banner, with plans for further investment in cloud-fulfilment systems and robotics.

The site, scheduled to begin operations this week, will service its high-growth eFulfilment business.

Last week Wincanton, Britain’s largest third-party logistics business, said the increase in home deliveries triggered by the spike in online shopping during lockdown would lead to profits “significantly ahead of current market forecasts” this year.

The firm recently struck a deal with upscale supermarket group Waitrose to create a customer fulfilment centre in London for its online grocery deliveries that it described as ‘transformational’.

The first beneficiaries of the Nuneaton site will be existing Wincanton customers home furnishings brand Loaf and health and beauty company Neal's Yard Remedies.

Wincanton, which has a fleet of 3,500 vehicles and operates 14m sq ft of warehouse space, has secured a new warehouse contract with Loaf for a further five years.

It ready manages Loaf’s supply chain including warehousing services, order fulfilment, carrier management and two-person home delivery.

Wincanton CEO James Wroath said: “This new site, along with the new contract with Loaf, is a clear demonstration of Wincanton’s capability and commitment to supporting our customers' growth and digital plans.

“A relentless focus on superior customer service and innovating through technology is key to continuing both our and their success in eCommerce.”

Loaf founder and CEO Charlie Marshall added: “Wincanton has been a long-standing partner of Loaf. We are excited to continue this partnership in the new Nuneaton facility, which is well set up to support our ambitious growth plans.”

Wincanton employs 19,100 workers, including 5,500 drivers, providing supply chain services to brands ranging from Ikea to Britvic and Screwfix and across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.