Pack aimed at easing stress of care home registration launched by Royds Withy King

Regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has teamed up with a company providing management toolkits for care providers to create a comprehensive care home registration pack.

The pack, which will be free to download, includes all the necessary tools to successfully register a new CQC (Care Quality Commission) regulated social care organisation in a straightforward and stress-free way.

It has been created with Middlesex-based company Quality Compliance Systems (QCS), which has worked with Royds Withy King for more than 10 years to support organisations ranging from social care operators, to dentists, pharmacists and GPs.

Bath-headquartered Royds Withy King, which has a network of offices stretching along the M4 from Bristol to London, is a leading provider of legal services to the social care sector.

Established in 2009, QCS is the UK’s leading provider of bespoke policies, procedures and toolkits for the health and social care sector, helping more than 86,000 customers comply with regulatory standards, prepare for inspections and deliver outstanding best practice.

QCS CEO Mat Whittingham said: “We’re delighted to be working with Royds Withy King, a law firm with extensive experience of the health and social care sector.

“We strongly believe that the partnership will bring a new dimension to how we help our outstanding people deliver outstanding care, by bringing both legal and compliance best practice together.”

Royds Withy King corporate partner Hazel Phillips, pictured, added: “It is, and will be, a very challenging time for the care sector. We believe, however, that the new partnership with Quality Compliance Systems will prove extremely beneficial to many of our clients.

“We’re looking forward to working with QCS on this new registration pack, which, from a legal and compliance perspective, will help anyone looking to set up and register a social care company.”