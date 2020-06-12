Wincanton launches group-wide drive towards positive change on mental wellbeing

Logistics company Wincanton has partnered with charity Mates in Mind to provide all its employees with support and guidance on mental health.

The Chippenham-based group said the move was part of the ongoing commitment to support its 17,700 workers, including 4,000-plus drivers, with their mental wellbeing and was an important step towards breaking the silence and stigma that can surround mental health.

All Wincanton employees now have access to information as well as a range of awareness and training programmes supplied by Mates in Mind.

The charity was initially set up in 2016 to tackle the challenges of mental ill-health in the construction sector but has expanded to support transport and logistics companies. It aims to have reached three-quarters of all construction industry workers by 2025.

Its vision is to:

Raise awareness and understanding of mental health and mental ill-health

Help people to understand how, when and where to get support

Break the silence and stigma through promoting cultures of positive wellbeing throughout the industry.

Wincanton chief HR officer Sally Austin said: “The mental wellbeing of our colleagues is a fundamental part of ensuring everyone at Wincanton can be at their best, both at home and at work.

“Our partnership with Mates in Mind is another positive step in creating an environment where all our colleagues feel comfortable to talk openly about mental wellbeing.”

Mates in Mind managing director James Rudoni added: “We are proud to be working alongside Wincanton to drive positive change, moving the organisation and the wider industry towards a healthier and more sustainable way of working.

“This dedication to the long-term health of the business reflects Mates in Mind’s core values. By opening up the conversation around mental health, Wincanton is taking vital steps towards creating positive and long-lasting transformations to the health of their industry.

Wincanton provides supply chain services to brands ranging from Ikea to Britvic and Screwfix and across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

It operates from 200-plus locations across the UK and Ireland totalling 7.6m sq ft of warehousing and uses around 3,600 vehicles.