Boost for region’s tourist industry as easyJet vows to have 75% of routes back in service by August

Low-cost airline easyJet, Bristol Airport’s largest operator, expects to have resumed flights on three-quarters of its routes in August as international lockdowns are lifted in more holiday destinations.

The airline announced last week that it will restore the service to a limited number of destinations from Bristol starting on June 15.

It now expects to have at least half its 1,022 routes from all its bases operational by the end of July.

The percentage will increase to 75% in August, although flights will be at a lower frequency than normal.

While the move will be welcomed by holidaymakers – pending the lifting of the UK government’s self-isolation policy for people entering the UK – it will also bring a much-welcomed boost to the West of England’s tourist and hospitality industries, which have been devastated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as easyJet’s Bristol flights bring tens of thousands of visitors to the region from across the UK and Europe.

EasyJet flies to 72 destinations from Bristol – more than half the airport’s total – and operates around 770 flights a week in the peak summer period.

The airline, for which Bristol is its largest base outside of the South East, is introducing a series of safety measures including requiring passengers to wear face masks at airports and on aircraft.

Other steps to boost hygiene include not selling food during flights, enhanced cleaning of planes, and providing disinfection wipes and hand sanitiser. Free masks will be given to children and passengers will be invited to sit away from people not in their party on flights with empty seats.

EasyJet chief commercial and planning officer Robert Carey said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be flying the majority of our route network across Europe, meaning customers can still get to their chosen destination for their summer holidays this year.

“We’re passionate about helping our customers get back flying.”

The airline is offering a million seats at £29.99 this summer.

EasyJet employs nearly 700 people at Bristol Airport, including cockpit crew and cabin crew for the 17 aircraft permanently based there.

It recently announced plans to axe up to a third of its 15,000-strong worldwide workforce and sell or withdraw from service 41 of its 343 aircraft.