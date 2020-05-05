Pair of senior appointments boost Thrings’ private client offering

Swindon-headquartered regional law firm Thrings has strengthened its private wealth team by appointing Kathryn Bew and Jermaine Smith as senior associate and associate respectively.

A specialist in family law, Kathryn, pictured right, has more than 26 years’ experience of advising UK-based and international clients and also offers non-adversarial approaches to the resolution of family disputes in her capacity as a Resolution collaborative practitioner.

She joins from Devizes and Melksham law firm Wansbroughs Solicitors, where she worked for 18 years as an associate advising self-employed business owners, high net worth individuals, farmers and members of the police and Armed Forces on matters such as divorce, separation and complex financial solutions.

She said: “It is a privilege to be joining such an established, knowledgeable and respected family team. I share Thrings’ passion for providing excellent client care and welcome the opportunity to establish strong working relationships with new and existing clients.”

Jermaine, pictured below, joins Thrings as an associate from the Bristol office of national firm Clarke Willmott, where he spent nearly two years as a chartered legal executive.

He has advised clients on estate and trust administration matters, wills and succession, tax planning and powers of attorney for the past 13 years. He also acts for clients on cross-border issues, inheritance and mental capacity.

In addition to bolstering Thrings’ private wealth offering, Jermaine will join fellow associate Will Foulkes in the firm’s recently formed Blockchain team, advising clients on smart contracts, tokenised assets and custodianship issues relating to cryptocurrencies.

He started his career with Osborne Clarke as a paralegal and has also worked for Womble Bond Dickinson (previously Bond Dickinson) and Bennetts in Wrington, near Bristol.

Jermaine said: “I am excited to be joining an ambitious firm where I am able to use my private client experience alongside my desire to innovate and explore emerging technologies, such as blockchain.

“I look forward to adding value to clients in an increasingly complex landscape, both in terms of legislative changes and how wealth is created and preserved for the next generation.”

Kathryn and Jermaine will work with colleagues across Thrings’ main offices in Bristol, London and Romsey as part of its private wealth team, which last year was boosted by the arrival of residential property expert Sue Cornall and Penny Munro, a specialist in inheritance and tax planning.

The four appointments also form part of Thrings’ ongoing strategy for adapting to its clients’ changing needs.

In recent years, the firm has strengthened its specialist private wealth, banking and finance, agriculture and development of land sector teams, as well as building strong links with individuals and clients in Europe and Asia.

Head of private wealth Fiona Kellow said: “Kathryn and Jermaine are vastly experienced and highly respected legal professionals whose skills and expertise will enhance Thrings’ reputation for looking after clients’ private legal matters and commercial interests in a professional and holistic way.

“These appointments also signal a continuation of Thrings’ focus on growth, our cross-office offering, and for attracting and developing the very best legal talent. I am confident Kathryn and Jermaine will become huge assets to their teams while enabling Thrings to continue offering specialist legal advice which enables its long-term clients to succeed and grow.”