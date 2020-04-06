Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

April 6, 2020
By

Monday April 6

Finals: Global Yachting Group, M Winkworth, Mobile Tornado

AGM: RM

Tuesday April 7

Finals: Alliance Pharma, Medica Group, Northbridge Industrial Services

Trading announcement: Gooch & Housego

Economic announcement: Halifax house price index

Wednesday April 8

Finals: Camellia, Impact Health, Tesco, The Pebble Group

AGMs: Athelney Trust, Maven Income & Growth VCT 3, Rio Tinto

Thursday April 9

Final: Puretech

AGMs: 88 Energy, Helios Towers, Location Science, Smith & Nephew

EGM: Manx Financial

Economic announcements: RICS housing market survey, Gross domestic product, Balance of trade, Index of services, Manufacturing production, Industrial production

Friday April 10

Nothing listed

 

Comments are closed.

ADVERTISE HERE

Reach tens of thousands of senior business people across Swindon & Wiltshire for just £70 a month. Email info@swindon-business.net for more information.