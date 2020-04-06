Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday April 6
Finals: Global Yachting Group, M Winkworth, Mobile Tornado
AGM: RM
Tuesday April 7
Finals: Alliance Pharma, Medica Group, Northbridge Industrial Services
Trading announcement: Gooch & Housego
Economic announcement: Halifax house price index
Wednesday April 8
Finals: Camellia, Impact Health, Tesco, The Pebble Group
AGMs: Athelney Trust, Maven Income & Growth VCT 3, Rio Tinto
Thursday April 9
Final: Puretech
AGMs: 88 Energy, Helios Towers, Location Science, Smith & Nephew
EGM: Manx Financial
Economic announcements: RICS housing market survey, Gross domestic product, Balance of trade, Index of services, Manufacturing production, Industrial production
Friday April 10
Nothing listed