Coronavirus update: Government’s lockdown measures welcomed by business groups

National business organisations have welcomed the government’s drastic measures putting the country into virtual lockdown in a bid to combat the rapid spread of coronavirus.

The CBI said the action presented “great challenges” while the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said it made it even more vital that support for businesses was delivered quickly.

CBI director-general Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, pictured, said: “Protecting the public will protect businesses in the long run.

“These latest measures will of course present great challenges, disrupting daily lives and the normal run of business. But we all owe it to each other to act responsibly, both people and businesses.

“The economic support the government is providing and the determination of firms to support their employees mean together that the right action can be taken to protect lives and livelihoods.”

BCC director general Adam Marshall, pictured, added that businesses must play their part to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

However, he said as the UK went into lockdown, ministers must be crystal-clear about which businesses can continue to operate, and those which must now shut their doors.

“The new restrictions make it all the more important that the massive package of financial support announced by ministers last week is delivered to firms and employees on the ground as quickly as possible,” he added.