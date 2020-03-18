Business West training scheme in the running for blue-chip national recruitment award

A training programme staged by Business West, the region’s largest business organisation, has been nominated alongside the likes of Apple and Google at a prestigious national awards scheme.

Pathways to International Trade, which is in its sixth year, involves talented undergraduate students undergoing an intensive four-day training course in international trade and exporting before completing a week-long paid internship with a South West employer to put their knowledge into action.

Run in collaboration with the University of Exeter, it has educated more than 125 students and has proven an effective springboard to launching a graduate career in international trade. Alumni have gained positions at blue-chip businesses and organisations such as global brewing giant Anheuser-Busch, business intelligence group Global Business Reports, Google and the Department for International Trade.

Pathways to International Trade is now competing in the TARGETjobs National Graduate Recruitment Awards, the largest early careers recruitment awards in the UK.

The 30 awards are based nearly 100,000 votes from undergraduates, apprentices and school leavers.

Phil Smith, managing director of Business West, which runs the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative, said: “This initiative has presented a further way for Business West to support South West businesses and develop much-needed international trade expertise in our workforce.

“Our business members often stress the need for talent as one of their top priorities, so we are delighted that our efforts in training students and placing them in exporting internships with clients has resulted in such an accolade.”

Business West market specialist Ameeta Virk, pictured, who heads the initiative, added: “Having created and run Pathways to International Trade for the past six years, it is wonderful for Business West to receive further recognition for our work in preparing students for careers in global trade – a specialism that has never been more important than today.”

The awards are due to be presented on July 23 in front of 1,200 guests at a ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.