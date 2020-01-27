Thrings team advises care home group on fourth Cornish acquisition

Swindon-headquartered law firm Thrings has helped family-run care home business JAMMAC Group add a fourth property to its growing portfolio of residential care facilities.

The deal to acquire Longview Care Home in Truro is the second transaction of its kind in two years for Gloucestershire-based JAMMAC and continues its growth in Cornwall, where all four of its homes are located.

The home accommodates 28 residents and specialises in the provision of care for those suffering from dementia and mental health conditions.

The acquisition, from owners who had run it for 15 years, underpins expansion for family-run JAMMAC, which is run from Brimscombe, near Stroud, by husband and wife, Mike and Christine Westmore, with the increasing support of their three daughters and son.

Providing specialist corporate legal advice to the group were Thrings partner Simon Hore, assisted by solicitor Steven Rice.

Associate Rebecca Whiting advised on the property-related matters of the deal, with Carey Wills Fleming, associate, providing employment support.

The acquisition comes a year after JAMMAC Group bought Lilena Residential Care Home in Newquay. Thrings also advised on that deal. Santander provided funding for both acquisitions.

The group also owns and manages Rowan House in Saltash and The Crescent in Newquay. All four homes care for the elderly and specialise in mental health issues including Alzheimer’s, dementia, schizophrenia, challenging behaviour and sensory impairment.

Taking on the role of managing director at Longview, Mike Westmore, said: “Longview provides some of the best care in the area and is set in three acres of beautifully landscaped gardens. We look forward to getting to know the staff and residents and adding value to this already excellent facility.

“Thank you to the team at Thrings, once again, for their diligent work. Their expertise and personal attention reassured us every step of the way and ensured we were able to complete within the required timeframe.”

Simon Hore added: “Thrings is pleased to have supported this growing family business with their latest acquisitions. With solid experience in the care home sector, we are confident in Mike and Christine’s ability to successfully grow the business further into Cornwall and beyond.”

The transactions are the latest in a series of care homes deals advised by Thrings. Further to providing legal support to buyers and sellers, Thrings has advised a number of leading banks on lending for care home acquisitions.

Things also has offices in Bath, Bristol, London and Romsey, Hants.