Good Energy FD takes up chief financial officer role as green power pioneer prepares for new decade

Renewable power firm Good Energy has promoted its finance director Rupert Sanderson to the executive director role of chief financial officer.

Rupert, pictured, joined Chippenham-headquartered Good Energy in February 2017 in an interim role and was appointed finance director 11 months later.

Now a member of the London Stock Exchange-listed firm’s board, he is responsible for finance, trading, legal and investor relations.

His previous roles include senior financial and commercial positions at Centrica, British Gas, Serco and Avis Europe. He began his career as an accountant for PwC and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Good Energy was founded in 1999 by Juliet Davenport OBE and now supplies homes and businesses with 100% renewable electricity from a community of more than 1,400 UK generators along with its own two wind farms and six solar farms.

Juliet Davenport said: “2020 will be another crucial year for Good Energy as we deliver new propositions to match the energy transition and address the climate emergency.

“Rupert is a proven strategic and analytical thinker with the ability to be agile, adapt and lead in this evolving market. It is great to kick off 2020 with his skills applied in a broader role where he can have more positive impact.”

Rupert Sanderson said he was looking forward to the opportunity to step up further to support the business in its strategy.

“This newly expanded role within a company dedicated to fighting climate change is the perfect challenge for me personally to start the decade.”

Good Energy was recently awarded the highest green rating from Which? and is the only UK energy company with more home-generation customers than supply customers.