New high-capacity fibre network helps office building become magnet for tech

The owner of a former council office block-turned-tech hub has invested in the latest fibre infrastructure as the building nears full occupancy.

Bewley House in Chippenham, pictured, has become a key part of North Wiltshire’s burgeoning tech sector, attracting tenants such as Canadian software company Descartes Systems Group, global technology giant Siemens and international consultancy Ramboll.

Now, with just 850 sq ft in the 21,485 sq ft former North Wiltshire District Council headquarters available, owner Bath-based commercial property firm HPH has installed new data infrastructure from leading network provider Backbone Connect.

Founded in 2008, London-based Backbone Connect is a provider of wide area networks, internet access and co-location services to businesses in the UK, Europe and North America.

Backbone Connect provides rapid deployment of high-capacity internet and wider network connectivity designed to meet the most complex digital requirements.

Bewley House tenants will now benefit from shorter and more certain installation times and a significant reduction in cost for a broad range of technologies.

HPH has extensively renovated and modernised Bewley House since it acquired it in 2000. As a result, it has become a magnet for international technology and software companies.

HPH managing director Lindsay Holdoway said: “Backbone Connect is just one of the many features that attracts businesses to Bewley House. Digital connectivity is at the heart of modern businesses and with the choice of providers we can deliver high levels of bandwidth and resilience.

“Tenants of Bewley House are in a unique position to benefit from installation within 10 working days, a much lower install cost and monthly prices 30% below market rates.”

HPH has also reduced the building’s carbon footprint. As well as having very high EPC energy efficiency ratings, Bewley House also has provision for electric car charging and for cyclists. It is also close to Chippenham railway station, giving fast access to Swindon, Bath, Bristol and London.

HPH also has extensive property interests in Bath, West Wiltshire and Bristol.