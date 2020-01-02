Regional relationship director appointment for Assetz Capital

Assetz Capital, the specialist small business lender, has appointed Tony Kear as relationship director as it looks to help more firms across the region access growth funding.

Tony, pictured, has 34 years’ experience in banking having worked for NatWest and RBS as head of healthcare and financing businesses across the South West.

He most recently worked at Handelsbanken’s Bristol Aztec West office as a corporate banking manager serving a portfolio of clients.

In his new position at Assetz Capital, Tony will work with brokers and intermediaries to provide property developers and businesses with commercial mortgages, bridging loans, development finance and property investment finance.

Since its launch in 2013, Assetz Capital has lent more than £910m to UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), funding projects such as commercial properties, housing developments, care homes and purpose-built student accommodation.

In the past year, it has funded new housing projects representing the equivalent of one in every 100 new homes built.

Tony said: “With my previous roles I understand the region well and know we can make a real difference to SMEs and housebuilders.

“SMEs need funders to throw away the check list and adopt a real-world approach to lending options in order to achieve growth, expansion or construct large developments. This role presents myself and the team with a great opportunity to continue our work and aid businesses which need a flexible finance package.”