Business West sets up support service to help Swindon firms prepare for Brexit

Swindon firms can get up-to-date information on preparing for Brexit – including the likely impact of a no-deal exit on them – from Business West.

The region’s largest business organisation, Business West is being funded by the government to offer a support and signposting service to firms across the West of England ahead of next Thursday, October 31, which at the moment remains the date for the UK to leave the EU.

Business West, which runs the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative, is working closely with Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and the Swindon & Wiltshire Local Enterprise Partnership (SWLEP) and Growth Hub to ensure that as many companies across the region are as prepared as possible.

Business West is calling on businesses of all shapes and sizes to take advantage of the support on offer, which builds on the success with its award-nominated Trading Through Brexit service.

Its director of international trade services James Monk, pictured, said: “Uncertainty over Brexit – and the possibility of a no-deal Brexit – is a pressing concern for many businesses.

“We want to ensure that more and more companies across the region are as prepared as possible.”

He said it was estimated that around a third of the 5.7m private sector businesses in the UK have carried out some level of preparation for Brexit, but that another third is yet to plan for departure from EU at the end of October.

“We understand that for many business owners and leaders, Brexit may not be a direct concern, however, we would encourage all business owners and leaders to consider the possible impact on their companies,” he added.

“We are urging anyone who is unsure about how Brexit will affect their future operations to access the Trading Through Brexit hub on our website, which features a wide range of resources on how to prepare for Brexit, including a Brexit checklist.”

Business West has also launched a new hotline for an October 31 departure. Its number is 01275 370900.