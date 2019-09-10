Ping Pong Fight Club returns – and the challenge is on to be crowned king of the tables

Ping Pong Fight Club, the uber-cool inter-company tournament and party, returns to the region in November – and the gauntlet has been thrown down to Swindon firms to come and battle it out on the tables.

Last year’s inaugural event witnessed some incredible table-top action from a clutch of South West businesses and this year’s promises to be even better.

Ping pong bragging rights are at stake on November 7 at Paintworks on Bristol’s Bath Road – the same venue as last year – with 14 tables playing host to 64 ‘gladiators’ from 16 organisations.

Teams of four players are being invited from the the region’s tech and creative sectors as well as larger more established businesses.

Each team that enters will be able to bring along a cohort of supporters – who will receive company-branded t-shirts – generating a great atmosphere as they compete for the right to be crowned Ping Pong Fight Club champions and snatch the title from last year’s victors, accountants Smith & Williamson.

The winner will receive a pro ping pong table for their office.

The evening will also offer businesses a host of fun activities and entertainment alongside the main tournament, including social ping pong zones for friendly grudge matches, the chance to go head-to-head with a ping pong robot, buddy-up doubles and even virtual reality ping pong.

Guests will also be able to enjoy pop-up bars and street food and face painting accompanied by the Ping Pong Fight Club DJs.

Ping Pong Fight Club began five years ago as a stand-alone annual tournament in London but has since spread around the country with events taking place in seven cities.

Organiser and founder Ade Leigh said: “We can’t wait to return to the South West after last year’s amazing event. What a night!

“We’re challenging those businesses that took part last year to come back and take on some newcomers. If you’re looking for an inspiring, alternative and exciting team night out this could be the one!

“Pick a team, gather your ping pong party crew and see you there!”

Swindon Business News sister title Bristol Business News will once again be competing on the night following the shock of winning one of the trophies last time.

A range of different packages are available – for more information visit https://pingpongfightclub.co.uk/bristol

To see what happened last time Ping Pong Fight Club came to Bristol go to https://youtu.be/4kQ2WqQo1-Y