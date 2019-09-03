New CEO takes wheel at Wincanton with vow to drive further growth and development

Wiltshire logistics group Wincanton’s new chief executive James Wroath has joined the business with the promise to steer it towards an “exciting next phase of growth and development”.

Mr Wroath, pictured, joins Chippenham-headquartered Wincanton from LSG Sky Chefs, the world’s largest provider of airline catering and in-flight services and part of German flag carrier Lufthansa, where he has been chief operating officer, North America, managing more than 13,000 people and $1bn in sales.

He was appointed in May following the decision by its previous CEO Adrian Colman, who has held the post for the past six years, to retire in October.

Before joining LSG Sky Chefs in 2015, Mr Wroath was a senior vice president for Swiss-owned global transport and logistics group Kuehne & Nagel in the UK and North America.

He also carried out senior roles in contract logistics and transportation at Kuehne & Nagel between 2006 and 2015. Prior to that, he worked in senior distribution roles with Scottish & Newcastle.

He said: “I have been hugely impressed with the strong business model and excellent reputation Wincanton has built and I am excited to use this as a springboard to even greater success for the firm in the future. Wincanton’s focus on great people, innovation and operational excellence are critical to the firm’s development.

“I will work closely with the board of directors and the entire team to ensure we continue to deliver great service for our customers as we head towards what I anticipate will be an exciting next phase of growth and development for Wincanton.”

Wincanton provides supply chain services to brands ranging from Ikea to Britvic and Screwfix and across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

It operates from 200-plus locations across the UK and Ireland totalling 7.6m sq ft of warehousing and uses around 3,600 vehicles. Its annual revenues are more than £1.1bn and it employs 17,700 people, including 4,000-plus drivers.