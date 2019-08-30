Five new directors appointed by PwC in the West as it boosts business in the regions

Global accountancy group PwC has appointed five new directors to its West and Wales region as part of a continued investment in its offices outside London.

The group said new offices, new technology and new ways of working introduced in recent years had led to more than half of its UK workforce being based in one of its regional practices.

Its West and Wales region extends from South Wales to Cornwall with offices in Bristol and Cardiff. The firm employs around 775 people across the two offices.

The five members of staff promoted to director level are Daniel Pearce (banking & capital markets external audit), Jamie Smith (asset & wealth management external audit), Katharine Adlard (financial services tax), Rick Watts (pensions actuarial) and Tom Hunt (technology consulting).

Katharine Adlard said: “Having joined PwC Bristol as a graduate 14 years ago, I am very excited to have reached this milestone in my career with the firm.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to carry out four client secondments, experience life in both the assurance and tax practices and, most recently, lead a team of locally-based financial services tax specialists.

“PwC is a great place to work with a diverse and energising client base capturing sole trader private businesses all the way through to FTSE 100-listed groups. I very much look forward to the next stage of my career with the firm.”

PwC has also promoted six members of staff to senior manager and 14 to manager.

Wales and West regional leader John-Paul (JP) Barker, for, commented: “I’m delighted that we continue to build talent and create opportunities within the firm which is not only fantastic news for our people but also for our clients and businesses as we look to bring even more specialisms into the region.

“Our regional investment strategy ensures that we continue to be closer to our clients, supporting them on the ground as the UK’s economy shifts with more emphasis towards regional ‘powerhouses’, and the West and Wales is no different.

“PwC is a great place to build a career and in the West and Wales we will continue to create more opportunities as we grow to meet the needs of a dynamic region.”

Pictured, from left: Rick Watts, Jamie Smith, Katharine Adlard and Daniel Pearce