Sea change for Brighton’s iconic tower as it signs up for Good Energy’s 100% green power

Renewable power firm Good Energy has reached new heights after signing a deal to supply 100% green electricity to Brighton’s landmark 162-metre tall British Airways i360 observation tower.

By transferring to power from the Chippenham-headquartered firm, the iconic seafront building, pictured, – which gives visitors a 360-degree panorama of Brighton, the South Downs and the English Channel from its viewing pod – will use 1.9m kw hours of renewable power over the two years of the contract.

Good Energy said this would save an estimated 667,000 kg of carbon dioxide –equivalent to a driving a new car from London to Beijing 518 times.

Good Energy marketing, sales & commercial director Randall Bowen said: “High-profile sites like this choosing renewables will support a greener grid and educate consumers.

“100% clean power is key to fighting the climate crisis and more businesses than ever are aware of the need to switch.”

Good Energy, which was founded in 1999 by Juliet Davenport OBE, supplies homes and businesses with 100% renewable electricity from a community of more than 1,400 UK generators along with its own two wind farms and six solar farms.

Tyne and Wear-based sustainable energy broker A Greener Solution worked closely with the i360 to ensure a competitive contract was awarded at the lowest possible cost, protected from market fluctuations and only from 100% renewable sources.

A Greener Solution director Keian Sanchez said it was “fantastic” that the British Airways i360 was continuing its journey towards becoming a carbon neutral and showing its commitment to sustainable future.

“We look forward to working closely with i360 and are pleased to cement our close relationship with Good Energy and showcase the great work by all parties,” he said.

A British Airways i360 A spokesperson added: “British Airways i360 was built with sustainability at its heart and everyone working here is committed to delivering responsible operations. As part of our continued commitment to the environment, we are delighted to be partnering with A Greener Solution to provide BA i360 with 100% renewable electricity.”