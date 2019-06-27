‘Highly commended’ accolade for Royds Withy King at The Lawyer Awards

Royds Withy King, the regional law firm with an office in Swindon, has been highly commended in one of the legal sector’s most prestigious national awards schemes.

The Lawyer Awards, which were held in London earlier this week, celebrate the best private practices, in-house lawyers and barristers. They attract hundreds of entrants all eager to be crowned as among the best in their field in the UK.

Bath-headquartered Royds Withy King was the only South West firm shortlisted in the Regional Law Firm of the Year category alongside seven others from across the country.

The winner was East of England firm Birketts with Royds Withy King highly commended – effectively second place.

The awards were presented at a black-tie gala ceremony at Grosvenor House in London attended by Royds Withy King managing partner Graham Street, pictured.

He said: “We are delighted to have been recognised and this demonstrates the hard work and dedication of our people who have pulled together and contributed to our journey. We are intent on building a robust and sustainable business fit for the future, for our people and our clients.

“The significant investments we have made in our infrastructure – our learning and development programmes, IT, operations and client innovation – have challenged us but our efforts are starting to pay off and we are increasingly being recognised for the things that make us stand out from others in this crowded market and demonstrate real value for our clients.

“Our people are at the heart of this – being able to forge long-term relationships with our clients, really thinking ahead for them, anticipating their needs and identifying practical solutions which make a meaningful difference to them, in their personal and business lives.

“Change is never easy but in these uncertain and volatile times we have to be brave and so to have our efforts recognised through this award, means a great deal to me and all the people that have worked so hard to deliver that little bit extra.”

Already this year Royds Withy King, which also has principal offices in London and Oxford, has received the Managing Partners’ Forum ‘Best Managed Firm’ award and was shortlisted in the Citywealth Brand Management & Reputation Awards.