Wiltshire-based Old Mill paraplanner awarded coveted industry accolade

Chartered paraplanner Samantha Gratton from West of England accountancy group Old Mill has won a top national financial services award.

Samantha, pictured, who is based in Old Mill’s Melksham office, landed the coveted Paraplanner of the Year title at last week’s Professional Paraplanner Awards 2019 in London.

The awards - staged by Professional Paraplanner magazine and sponsored by Bristol fintech firm Parmenion – recognise talent in the financial services profession, and highlight the role of paraplanners, who are key to the success of financial planning businesses.

This year the number of awards was increased from three to six to better reflect the distinct role paraplanners play within financial planning teams. Samantha took the top prize – Paraplanner of the Year (in-house).

Samantha began her career at global accountancy group Deloitte in Edinburgh, where she was an auditor on its graduate scheme before working in the reporting team at Lloyds Banking Group, also in Edinburgh.

In 2010 she moved to Old Mill as an administrator. During her eight years with the firm, which also has offices in Wells, Yeovil and Exeter, Sam has won a CII award for Best Completion of the AF5 Financial Planning paper and was shortlisted for Money Marketing magazine’s Paraplanner of the Year award.

Samantha said: “I was really pleased to be shortlisted for the Professional Paraplanning Awards as these are uniquely targeted at my profession. To be announced as the winner was fantastic!

“I am lucky to absolutely love the job I do, and Old Mill has been incredibly supportive in my development over the years.”

Old Mill head of wealth management Paula Hodge said: “We are so incredibly pleased for Samantha – she is a valued and dedicated member of our team. Her passion for what she does shines through in the relationships she has built with clients and colleagues alike. Samantha is always determined to do her very best, so this award is richly deserved.”

Old Mill employs nearly 300 highly-trained and qualified staff across its four offices, offering services to 5,000-plus clients.