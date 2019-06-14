Waste and resource management director takes up role at Hills Group

Swindon-based diversified quarrying and building group Hills has promoted Ed Dodd to group director for waste and resource management with responsibility for managing and overseeing its waste management and treatment activities.

Ed, pictured, will look after the Hills Waste Solutions and Hills Municipal Collections businesses together with the group’s involvement in Northacre Renewable Energy’s waste-to-energy project in Westbury.

Ed began his career in waste management in 1996, focusing on the technical and scientific aspects of the industry before moving into engineering, contract, project and general management.

In 2003 he embarked on a two-year research project working for the British Antarctic Survey based in Antarctica.

In 2006 he joined Hills as waste facilities manager and became a divisional director of Hills Waste Solutions in 2012.

He has been responsible for the delivery of the construction and commissioning of the Northacre mechanical biological treatment plant in Westbury and, more latterly, developing the Northacre Renewable Energy facility.

He said: “It is an exciting time in the sector with many significant developments and transformations. Hills is in a phase of unprecedented growth which brings huge opportunities and challenges and I am looking forward to implementing and leading the change for the next generation.”

Hills Group chief executive Mike Hill added: “We could soon be coming to the end of a long period of planning uncertainty for our waste activities and I look forward to working with Ed during what will hopefully be an exciting period of growth and consolidation.”

A Fellow of the Geological Society, Ed holds a degree in Environmental Geoscience and an MSc in Applied Environmental Geology. He is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management.