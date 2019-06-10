Trio of senior promotions boost Colliers International’s South West office

Global real estate advisor Colliers International has made three senior promotions in its South West office.

Amy Brooksbank has been appointed an associate director in the parks, sports and marinas team while Ed Jefferson from its hotels agency and James Skelly, who works in the rating team, both become senior surveyors.

Amy’s primary focus is the holiday and home parks sector, where she provides valuation and agency advice to a range of clients, including banks and operators.

Her expertise extends to the wider licensed and leisure sectors, where she has advised on a wide range of assets from pubs to visitor attractions.

Ed has worked in the leisure sector since 2010 and joined Colliers’ hotels agency team in 2017 from Licensed Trade chartered surveyors Sidney Phillips to cover the South West. His core focus is handling premium privately-owned hotels and inns throughout the region.

James’s core specialism is audit and compliance, working with clients to identify business rates reliefs. He has particular expertise in the serviced office sector.

Colliers International head of South West and Wales Tim Davies said: “Amy, Ed and James consistently bring to their roles a high level of expertise and commitment that enhances our offering to clients.

“Their success underlines the opportunities available for talented individuals to develop their careers at Colliers International and we have been delighted to support them in their professional development.”

Pictured, from left: James Skelly, Amy Brooksbank, Tim Davies and Ed Jefferson