Simon Holdsworth reappointed as Thrings’ managing partner for a third term

Swindon-headquartered regional law firm Thrings’ managing partner Simon Holdsworth has been reappointed for a further three-year term by a unanimous vote at its annual partners’ meeting.

Simon, pictured, who joined Thrings in 1997 and became managing partner in 2013, will oversee its’ strategic direction and retain responsibility for its legal and operational activities for a third successive period.

He will also continue to work closely with department heads, partners and business services directors at the firm’s offices in Swindon, Bath, Bristol, London and Romsey to ensure it maintains strong, long-term relationships with clients and responds to their legal requirements.

The six years since Simon was first appointed to the post have been particularly successful for Thrings – it has increased its turnover by 39% and restated its commitment to clients in London and Hampshire by signing 10-year leases on commercial premises in both locations.

Meanwhile, the firm has continued to invest in clients and staff by recently appointing succession and tax partner Douglas Smith and promoting construction lawyer Natalia Sokolov, commercial property specialist Robert Barnes and residential property expert Alice Altounyan to its partnership.

The firm also recently launched the Thrings Academy – which provides an environment for lawyers to develop the soft and technical skills needed for their professional development – as well as completing a comprehensive review of its recruitment policies and processes.

Simon said: “As a business and as a profession, we continue to face challenges that arise from a changing legal market and uncertainty created by the political and economic climate. But despite this, Thrings’ focus has remained on providing legal services which enable its clients to grow and succeed.

“Another of my priorities is to maintain Thrings’ reputation as an organisation where people enjoy working. It is essential that the firm continues to attract, develop and retain the very best legal and business support talent, offers all staff opportunities to further their careers, and makes sure they feel rewarded, recognised and valued for their contribution.

“I am honoured and proud to be asked to lead the firm until 2022. The last six years have been enjoyable, rewarding and challenging in equal measure, and I am tremendously excited to have been given the opportunity to ensure Thrings remains a client-focused business with a one-firm vision and philosophy.”

Thrings senior partner Jonathan Payne added: “On behalf of everyone at Thrings, I would like to congratulate Simon on his reappointment. He has worked tirelessly as managing partner over the past six years, and as a result of his leadership, the firm is well-placed to continue delivering an holistic legal service which provides clients with first-class advice at all times.”