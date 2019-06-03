Growth on the cards for Siemens software development team as it prepares to relocate

Global engineering giant Siemens is to relocate its software development department to newly refurbished office space in a move it says will improve teamwork and help it grow.

The department, previously based on Chippenham’s Bumpers Farm business park, has moved to 4,300sq ft of prime office space on the first floor of the town’s Bewley House, pictured.

The former council headquarters building, which is close to the town centre and railway station, is owned by Bath-based commercial property firm HPH. The firm has transformed it into a modern office space with a range of size offices suites.

Siemens intends to fit-out the space over the next few months before moving in up to 30 members of staff later this year. The company has said the move would enable it to grow its software development business.

Siemens EMEA transaction manager David Boakes said: “We are relocating to Bewley House because we like the location. Being central in Chippenham means there are good transport links and various amenities close by for employees.

“Being able to put all of our staff on a single floor plate should allow much better collaboration. We also like the efforts by the landlord to make the office more environmentally friendly.”

HPH recently refurbished the first floor of Bewley House to include a new central heating system, LED lighting and new kitchenette as well as redecorating and fitting new carpets. As a result, there has been an increased level of interest from prospective occupiers.

HPH managing director Lindsay Holdoway said Chippenham was a fantastic location for the fast-growing tech industry.

“We are very much looking forward to Siemens moving in and wish them every success for the future,” he said.

James Gregory, partner in the Swindon office of Bewley House marketing agents Alder King, said HPH’s commitment to investing in its property portfolio, so creating modern and efficient workspaces, made a huge difference.

“With its proximity to the mainline railway station and unrivalled car parking so close to the town centre, it is not surprising that Siemens was attracted to the building,” he said.

“It offers the ability to grow the business and provides a much-improved environment from their its previous offices.”

HPH owns and manages a large portfolio of office, industrial and retail space across Bath and Wiltshire.

Chippenham is also home to Siemens’ Mobility business, which includes its rail automation business. Based on the town’s Langley Park business park, the business forms part of what was Chippenham’s once-dominant Westinghouse rail signalling and engineering industrial complex.

Globally, Siemens employs 379,000 people in 200 countries specialising in electrification, automation and digitalisation.