Thrings experts help family-owned holiday cottage firm sell to market leader

The Swindon head office of regional law firm Thrings has advised the family shareholders of a leading holiday cottage agency on its sale to the UK’s market leader in self-catering breaks in an all-West Country deal.

Dorset Coastal Cottages’ acquisition by The Travel Chapter will widen its reach to new audiences through enhanced marketing.

From its launch in 1992 as a small family-run business based near Lulworth Cove and with a single property, Dorset Coastal Cottages has grown into a 200-plus property holiday firm focused exclusively on, and close to, the county’s Jurassic Coast.

The Travel Chapter, based in Bideford, North Devon, is the market leader for self-catering holidays, providing a wide choice of high-quality, personally inspected properties across the UK and overseas.

It markets more than 5,000 properties across the UK through its flagship website holidaycottages.co.uk and other domains having acquired a number of letting firms and specialist accommodation providers over recent years.

Legal advice to the shareholders was provided by Simon Hore, a corporate partner in the Swindon head office of regional law firm Thrings, assisted by legal director Charlotte Barrett.

Travel Chapter commercial director Richard Wild said: “We’re excited to welcome this well-established Dorset agency to our successful list of brands and to add a great selection of cottages in such a beautiful and popular location. We’re looking forward to building on an already successful foundation that’s been put in place by the Dorset Coastal Cottages team.”

Dorset Coastal Cottages managing director Jeremy Smith, who is son of company founder Charles Smith, added: “We are thrilled that Dorset Coastal Cottages has joined Travel Chapter, with all their trusted brands. These are exciting times for us moving forward, which can only benefit our loyal owners and amazing guests that visit Dorset every year.”

Simon Hore, pictured, said: “Dorset Coastal Cottages makes a great addition to Travel Chapter’s impressive group of holiday brands. Jeremy and his team deserve great credit for creating a business that helps thousands of people enjoy the pleasures of this beautiful region; it comes as no surprise to see them regularly recommended in the broadsheets.”

Also advising the shareholders of Dorset Coastal Cottages was Martyn Fraser, partner at accountants Smith & Williamson in Bristol.

He said: “This is a real ‘win-win’ transaction that will see Dorset Coastal Cottages thrive as the holiday letting agency market continues to undergo significant consolidation. By joining The Travel Chapter’s growing network of trusted brands its property owners are going to benefit from enhanced marketing reach into new audiences while retaining the local service that they value.”