Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday May 20
Finals: LXI, Mckay Securities, SEC SPA
Interims: Cerillion
Tuesday May 21
Finals: Assura, Bloomsbury Publishing, Big Yellow Group, Cranswick, Electrocomponents, First Derivatives, Footasylum, Halfords Group, Homeserve, Immedia Group, Scapa Group, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Severn Trent, Warehouse Reit
Interims: Greencore Group, Nexus Infrastructure, Premier Veterinary Group, Renew Holdings, Shaftesbury, Topps Tiles, UDG Healthcare
Trading statements: Provident Financial
Economic announcement: CBI Industrial Trends
Wednesday May 22
Finals: Babcock International Group, C&C Group, HICL Infrastructure, Intermediate Capital Group, Marks & Spencer, Picton Property Income, Royal Mail
Interims: Britvic, Ixico, Paragon Banking Group
Trading statements: Close Brothers
Economic announcements: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, Retail Sales, Public Sector Net Borrowing
Thursday May 23
Finals: Dairy Crest Group, Helical, Mediclinic International, Mothercare, NewRiver REIT, PayPoint, QinetiQ Group, TalkTalk Telecom Group, Tate & Lyle, United Utilities Group
Interims: AJ Bell, Hollywood Bowl Group, Mitchells & Butlers
Trading statements: Intertek Group, Regional REIT, Tungsten Corporation
Friday May 24
Finals: Urban Logistics Reit, Tiger Resource, Volvere, Westminster Group
Economic announcements: BBA Mortgage Lending Figures, CBI distributive trades survey