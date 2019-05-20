Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

May 20, 2019
Monday May 20

Finals: LXI, Mckay Securities, SEC SPA

Interims: Cerillion

Tuesday May 21

Finals: Assura, Bloomsbury Publishing, Big Yellow Group, Cranswick, Electrocomponents, First Derivatives, Footasylum, Halfords Group, Homeserve, Immedia Group, Scapa Group, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Severn Trent, Warehouse Reit

Interims: Greencore Group, Nexus Infrastructure, Premier Veterinary Group, Renew Holdings, Shaftesbury, Topps Tiles, UDG Healthcare

Trading statements: Provident Financial

Economic announcement: CBI Industrial Trends

Wednesday May 22

Finals: Babcock International Group, C&C Group, HICL Infrastructure, Intermediate Capital Group, Marks & Spencer, Picton Property Income, Royal Mail

Interims: Britvic, Ixico, Paragon Banking Group

Trading statements: Close Brothers

Economic announcements: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, Retail Sales, Public Sector Net Borrowing

Thursday May 23

Finals: Dairy Crest Group, Helical, Mediclinic International, Mothercare, NewRiver REIT, PayPoint, QinetiQ Group, TalkTalk Telecom Group, Tate & Lyle, United Utilities Group

Interims: AJ Bell, Hollywood Bowl Group, Mitchells & Butlers

Trading statements: Intertek Group, Regional REIT, Tungsten Corporation

Friday May 24

Finals: Urban Logistics Reit, Tiger Resource, Volvere, Westminster Group

Economic announcements: BBA Mortgage Lending Figures, CBI distributive trades survey

 

 

