Pair of senior appointments boost CBRE’s South West office

Global real estate advisor CBRE has strengthened its South West office by appointing new heads of its office agency and industrial & logistics teams.

Richard Kidd has joined as head of office agency across South West and South Wales, while Philip Cranstone will head the industrial & logistics team.

Richard arrives from GVA (now Avison Young) in Bristol where he spent more than six years – the past two as office agency senior director. He will join Alex Riddell and Peter Martin to head the team responsible for office acquisitions, disposals and development in Bristol and the wider South West and Wales regions.

Philip was previously with Cushman & Wakefield’s Bristol office, where he spent more than 14 years, most recently as an associate in its national logistics and industrial team.

Following his arrival at CBRE in Bristol, he is now working on a number of new flagship schemes, including Trinity Park in Swindon and the Portside Park and Central Approach developments in Avonmouth. He has been joined by James Nelson, who moves from CBRE’s valuation & advisory team.

Office managing director Tom Morris said: “Our ability to provide a locally-focused service with the backing of CBRE’s global platform allows our agency teams to find the best opportunities and add value to our clients.

“The skills and expertise brought by our new additions will strengthen our agency offering, as we look to further expand the Bristol office.”

Philip added: “Industrial & logistics is a very exciting sector to be involved in, particularly with the various developments that are coming on stream in the region, and we see further growth potential over the coming years. CBRE Bristol is involved in some exciting projects which are significant in the region, and I’m looking forward to managing those projects as well as driving forward various new opportunities.”

Richard said the aim was to make CBRE one of the top office agency teams in the region, as was the case in many of the other major cities across the country.

“CBRE is an international business and, in a market place that’s becoming increasingly global, we aim to build on our strong occupier representation business, as well as making ourselves the agent of choice for investors and developers in the region,” he said.

CBRE employs more than 75,000 in around 450 offices worldwide. It offers a broad range of integrated services spanning facilities, transaction and project management to property management and sales.

Pictured: CBRE’s agency teams with Richard Kidd (back row, third left), Philip Cranstone (back row, fourth right) and Tom Morris (front row, centre)