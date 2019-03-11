Double success for Royds Withy King as it lands top award and is named a top company to work for

Staff at regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, have been celebrating a double success this week after it was crowned Best Managed Firm at a national awards ceremony and named as one of the best companies to work for in the South West.

The Bath-headquartered firm was presented with the Best Managed Firm title at the Managing Partners’ Forum Awards, beating off competition from four other short-listed legal and financial services practices.

It has also been ranked 41st in the top 75 companies for the region, with only a few other professional services providers making the grade in the survey compiled by Best Companies.

Royds Withy King’s entry in the Managing Partners’ Forum Awards focussed on what made 2018 a standout year for the firm. This included its commitment to its culture and making it a great place to work, investment in its brand, significant client wins and the launch of several client-centric initiatives, including Life Safe – an online vault to help clients manage their wealth for themselves and future generations.

In its entry the firm also described its extensive internal change programme and the work that has gone on over the past 24 months to embed these changes at all levels within the business for the benefit of their people and their clients.

Royds Withy King managing partner Graham Street, pictured, said: “We’re thrilled to have won this award which reflects the ambitions and hard work of everyone who has helped to steer our business through a period of considerable growth while managing the significant investments and changes needed to ensure we remain a great place to work and continue to provide our clients with the exceptional value and solutions they are looking for.

“This award is for our people who have supported the firm on its journey and continue to play a crucial role in our success.”

The Best Companies table recognises organisations that are leading the field in creating engaging and exciting workplaces. The research suggests senior leaders understand that engaging with their workforce is the most effective way to attract and keep the best staff in challenging markets.

The league table is based on the results of the Best Companies b-Heard Survey, which is regarded as the most rigorous way of independently measuring employee engagement.

Royds Withy King HR director Amanda Dow said: “We take the survey, and the results, seriously and meet each year to reflect on what our people are telling us, discuss the insights and agree a strategy for dealing with any improvement points in a sustainable way.

“It’s very important for us that as we grow, we continue to retain our open and supportive culture, ensuring our business enables our people to flourish and that they feel engaged and able to collaborate and fulfil their potential and personal ambitions.”

Royds Withy King employs around 520 staff across its two offices in Bath and its bases in London, Oxford and Wiltshire.

Pictured: The Royds Withy King team collect their Best Managed Firm award. From left: Lucy Porter (host), Amanda Dow, Jamie Lester, Bharti Moore, Robert Pinheiro, Jessica Burston, and David Weaver (sponsor NatWest)