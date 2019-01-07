Graduate surveyor joins Knight Frank’s South West industrial & logistics team

The South West office of national commercial property consultancy Knight Frank, which acts for a number of substantial warehouses in Swindon, has appointed Rhys Jones as a graduate surveyor in its industrial & logistics team.

Rhys, pictured, joins the team in Bristol from Bruton Knowles’ office in the city, where he spent two years in the agency department after graduating from the UWE (University of the West of England) in Real Estate.

He is currently studying for the RICS Assessment of Professional Competence (APC), the training scheme that graduates need to complete in order to qualify as a chartered surveyor.

Rhys said: “This was too good an opportunity for me to turn down and I am delighted to be joining the industrial & logistics team at one of the most respected specialist property firms in the South West.”

Knight Frank Bristol office partner and head of the industrial & logistics department, Russell Crofts, said: “The appointment of Rhys is in response to the additional market activity we are experiencing in the region’s industrial property sector.”

As well as its Swindon properties, Knight Frank’s industrial department also acts for some of the region’s largest developments, including Central Park and Access 18 at Avonmouth, Bristol.