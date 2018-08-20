‘Pragmatic’ approach to charity law earns Royds Withy King role with Institute of Legacy Management

Regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has been accepted as a corporate partner of the Institute of Legacy Management (ILM) – one of only 12 solicitors’ firms across the UK to be selected.

The ILM, which has more than 800 members including many high-profile charities, provides networking opportunities and training to organisations that derive a significant part of their income from legacies.

Corporate partners are chosen for their recognised expertise in the sector. The specialist charity lawyers in Royds Withy King’s team, who focus on building long-lasting client relationships, understand the importance of member organisations’ like the ILM’s relationships with their donors.

The team’s ability to think ahead and provide pragmatic solutions to clients’ most challenging issues means it will be able to provide practical and technical support for legacy managers and those involved in the administration of legacies in less direct ways.

Swindon-based Royds Withy King partner Samantha O’Sullivan, pictured left, who heads its charities & not-for-profit team, says: “We are delighted to have been accepted as corporate members of the Institute of Legacy Management. This demonstrates their confidence in the expertise of our lawyers in our charities & not-for-profit team and our dedication to supporting our clients.”

Other key members of the team are experts in contested wills, trusts and inheritance disputes – which have particular relevance for ILM members.

Royds Withy King partner Amanda Noyce, pictured right, is consistently rated as one of the best solicitors in this area by independent legal directories and the team work with many charity and not-for-profit organisations to advise on disputes relating to wills, estates and trusts.